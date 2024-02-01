Search icon

Formula 1

01st Feb 2024

Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

Callum Boyle

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Things are accelerating

Lewis Hamilton could join Ferrari a year earlier than planned.

Hamilton has reportedly agreed to join Ferrari in 2025 after spending 12 years at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champions is expected to replace Carlos Sainz and join up alongside Charles Leclerc in what is being described as one of the biggest moves in Formula One history.

It was largely expected that the 39-year-old would have one last year with Mercedes but Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy have claimed that the deal could be brought forward.

Their report states: “Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. The prediction from Corriere della Sera has been confirmed: The seven-time world champion would arrive in Maranello in 2025, but it is not excluded that the coup could be brought forward even by a season. The official announcement could also arrive today.”

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Hamilton signs big-money deal

Reports have also claimed that Hamilton will sign a £40m-a-year-deal with Ferrari as his looks to secure a first race win since 2021 and a first world championship title since 2020.

Pre-season testing for the 2024 season begins in Bahrain on February 21 before the first race weekend commences on March 2. If a move is completed in time, we will see Hamilton don the red of Ferrari in just 20 days time.

What would this mean for Carlos Sainz?

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

While Hamilton’s move represents a major coup for Ferrari, it would also prove to be a huge blow for Sainz.

Sainz will almost certainly lose his seat to allow Hamilton to step in, leaving him without a place on the grid with little time before the start of the campaign.

There’s every chance that Mercedes will look for a quick-fire replacement and Sainz could even move into that seat.

The lack of the Spaniard on the grid would come as a huge shock to F1 supporters. Last season he was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race.

Related links:

Topics:

Ferrari,Formula One,Lewis Hamilton,Mercedes,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford after Belfast night out

Football

Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford after Belfast night out

By Lee Costello

Rio Ferdinand slams VAR for failing to award Chelsea two penalties

Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand slams VAR for failing to award Chelsea two penalties

By Callum Boyle

Lewis Hamilton set to make shock switch to Ferrari

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton set to make shock switch to Ferrari

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Lewis Hamilton unfollows everyone on Instagram after F1 championship loss

F1

Lewis Hamilton unfollows everyone on Instagram after F1 championship loss

By Danny Jones

Mick Schumacher involved in nasty crash during Monaco Grand Prix

Formula One

Mick Schumacher involved in nasty crash during Monaco Grand Prix

By Callum Boyle

Hamilton’s brother slams FIA as a ‘disgrace to the sport’ after Verstappen clinches title

Formula 1

Hamilton’s brother slams FIA as a ‘disgrace to the sport’ after Verstappen clinches title

By Daniel Brown

Esteban Ocon win’s first-ever F1 race in topsy-turvy Hungarian GP

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon win’s first-ever F1 race in topsy-turvy Hungarian GP

By Danny Jones

Max Verstappen joins Sebastian Vettel in calls to strip Russia of Grand Prix

Formula One

Max Verstappen joins Sebastian Vettel in calls to strip Russia of Grand Prix

By Callum Boyle

Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in Chelsea takeover bid

Chelsea

Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in Chelsea takeover bid

By Daniel Brown

Squid Game 2 first teaser just dropped

Netflix

Squid Game 2 first teaser just dropped

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added tense thriller movie about a shark ‘high on cocaine’

Netflix

Netflix has just added tense thriller movie about a shark ‘high on cocaine’

By Stephen Porzio

The best thriller series of the decade so far has an exciting update

Apple TV

The best thriller series of the decade so far has an exciting update

By Stephen Porzio

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

Food & Drink

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

By Callum Boyle

Psychologist sparks debate after instructing parents to tell their children to hit bullies

Bullying

Psychologist sparks debate after instructing parents to tell their children to hit bullies

By Charlie Herbert

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

Apple TV

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

You can’t even take a leak in peace when you’re a UFC champion. Just ask Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping

You can’t even take a leak in peace when you’re a UFC champion. Just ask Michael Bisping

By Darragh Murphy

Liam Neeson says he is retiring from actions films

Entertainment

Liam Neeson says he is retiring from actions films

By Wayne Farry

Rent wars: London studio flat or seaside town house?

Life

Rent wars: London studio flat or seaside town house?

By Fran Golinski Drinkwater

‘Elderly’ Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo brilliantly trolled by New York Red Bulls banner

Andrea Pirlo

‘Elderly’ Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo brilliantly trolled by New York Red Bulls banner

By Ben Kenyon

You can pick up a free drink from Costa Coffee today

Coffee

You can pick up a free drink from Costa Coffee today

By James Dawson

Elderly residents sneak out of nursing home to go to world’s largest metal festival

metal

Elderly residents sneak out of nursing home to go to world’s largest metal festival

By JOE

Load more stories