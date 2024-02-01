Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

Things are accelerating

Lewis Hamilton could join Ferrari a year earlier than planned.

Hamilton has reportedly agreed to join Ferrari in 2025 after spending 12 years at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champions is expected to replace Carlos Sainz and join up alongside Charles Leclerc in what is being described as one of the biggest moves in Formula One history.

It was largely expected that the 39-year-old would have one last year with Mercedes but Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy have claimed that the deal could be brought forward.

Their report states: “Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. The prediction from Corriere della Sera has been confirmed: The seven-time world champion would arrive in Maranello in 2025, but it is not excluded that the coup could be brought forward even by a season. The official announcement could also arrive today.”

Hamilton signs big-money deal

Reports have also claimed that Hamilton will sign a £40m-a-year-deal with Ferrari as his looks to secure a first race win since 2021 and a first world championship title since 2020.

Pre-season testing for the 2024 season begins in Bahrain on February 21 before the first race weekend commences on March 2. If a move is completed in time, we will see Hamilton don the red of Ferrari in just 20 days time.

What would this mean for Carlos Sainz?

While Hamilton’s move represents a major coup for Ferrari, it would also prove to be a huge blow for Sainz.

Sainz will almost certainly lose his seat to allow Hamilton to step in, leaving him without a place on the grid with little time before the start of the campaign.

There’s every chance that Mercedes will look for a quick-fire replacement and Sainz could even move into that seat.

The lack of the Spaniard on the grid would come as a huge shock to F1 supporters. Last season he was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race.

Related links: