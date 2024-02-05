Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Red Bull have said they are ‘taking it seriously’

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is under investigation after the Formula One team received allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague.

The team say that they take the allegations “extremely seriously”.

Horner says he “completely denies” all allegations.

A Red Bull statement said: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The 50-year-old has been Red Bull’s team principal since they fielded their first team on the grid in 2005 and in that time has won seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ championships.

Last season he oversaw the team’s record-breaking 2023 season as they won 21 of the 22 races in a year that Max Verstappen claimed his third world title.

Formula One’s 2024 season begins in only a matter of weeks and Red Bull are the favourites to retain their world and drivers’ championships titles once again.

Related links: