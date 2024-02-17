Search icon

Formula 1

17th Feb 2024

Christian Horner is accused of sending ‘sexually suggestive messages’ to Red Bull employee

Callum Boyle

Christian Horner

Horner has continuously denied the claims

Fresh claims against Christian Horner have alleged that the Formula One team boss sent messages that were “sexually suggestive” to a Red Bull employee.

Horner was accused of “coercive behaviour” towards a female colleague in the Red Bull team earlier this month.

Reports from the Netherlands though have claimed that the allegations go further than that, with De Telegraaf reporting that he sent sexual messages to the woman in question.

The 50-year-old is currently under the subject of an internal investigation into accusations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

A Red Bull statement said at the time: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

He denies all of the allegations.

Latest allegations come weeks before F1 season is due to start

Neither Red Bull or Horner have responded to the latest allegations in which De Telegraaf state that they have seen evidence in the form of WhatsApp exchanges in which the team principal had allegedly sent “suggestive messages”.

They also claim that the woman involved has been offered a huge financial sum, which was last night denied by Horner’s lawyers.

In the 19 years Horner has been involved in Formula One, he has won 13 of the 19 world championships available – including the last three in a row.

Christian Horner

Related links:

Topics:

Christian Horner,Formula One,Red Bull,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jurgen Klopp has hilarious reaction to Darwin Nunez wonder goal

Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp has hilarious reaction to Darwin Nunez wonder goal

By Callum Boyle

Brentford name asking price as Ivan Toney becomes Chelsea’s number one target 

Brentford

Brentford name asking price as Ivan Toney becomes Chelsea’s number one target 

By Callum Boyle

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

By Callum Boyle

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

By Callum Boyle

Mercedes may bring F1 world champion out of retirement to replace Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

Mercedes may bring F1 world champion out of retirement to replace Lewis Hamilton

By Callum Boyle

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence following shock Ferrari move

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence following shock Ferrari move

By Callum Boyle

Ferrari confirm Lewis Hamilton will join in 2025

Ferrari

Ferrari confirm Lewis Hamilton will join in 2025

By Callum Boyle

Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

By Callum Boyle

Rob Brydon refuses to rule out Gavin and Stacey return

Entertainment

Rob Brydon refuses to rule out Gavin and Stacey return

By Callum Boyle

BBC presenter involved in hilarious on-air blunder

BBC

BBC presenter involved in hilarious on-air blunder

By Callum Boyle

Study reveals what people who came back from the dead first saw

Lifestyle

Study reveals what people who came back from the dead first saw

By Callum Boyle

Jordan North breaks silence after shock Radio One departure

Jamie Laing

Jordan North breaks silence after shock Radio One departure

By Callum Boyle

Snoop Dogg’s brother dies aged 44

Lifestyle

Snoop Dogg’s brother dies aged 44

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

Films

Netflix has just added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Warnings issued over rise of TB cases in the UK

Health

Warnings issued over rise of TB cases in the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

By JOE

Amy Schumer responds to comments about her ‘puffy’ face

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer responds to comments about her ‘puffy’ face

By Charlie Herbert

Pro skateboarder reveals ‘insane’ royalties he was paid to be on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Pro skateboarder reveals ‘insane’ royalties he was paid to be on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

By Nina McLaughlin

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories