Christian Horner is accused of sending ‘sexually suggestive messages’ to Red Bull employee

Horner has continuously denied the claims

Fresh claims against Christian Horner have alleged that the Formula One team boss sent messages that were “sexually suggestive” to a Red Bull employee.

Horner was accused of “coercive behaviour” towards a female colleague in the Red Bull team earlier this month.

Reports from the Netherlands though have claimed that the allegations go further than that, with De Telegraaf reporting that he sent sexual messages to the woman in question.

The 50-year-old is currently under the subject of an internal investigation into accusations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

A Red Bull statement said at the time: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

He denies all of the allegations.

Latest allegations come weeks before F1 season is due to start

Neither Red Bull or Horner have responded to the latest allegations in which De Telegraaf state that they have seen evidence in the form of WhatsApp exchanges in which the team principal had allegedly sent “suggestive messages”.

They also claim that the woman involved has been offered a huge financial sum, which was last night denied by Horner’s lawyers.

In the 19 years Horner has been involved in Formula One, he has won 13 of the 19 world championships available – including the last three in a row.

