Lewis Hamilton breaks silence following shock Ferrari move

Hamilton was confirmed as a new Ferrari driver on Thursday

Lewis Hamilton has released his first statement since confirmation of his move to Ferrari was announced.

The bombshell news broke on Thursday that Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

Hamilton has been at Mercedes since 2012 and won six of his seven world titles at the giants.

Reports have claimed that the 39-year-old was convinced by Ferrari that they would be able to offer more competition and give him a better chance of beating Red Bull after struggling in his previous two games.

He had signed a multi-year £100m deal to stay with Mercedes for 2024 and 2025, but it now appears an ‘escape clause’ was inserted into the contract, allowing him to move to Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

Speaking for the first time since the move, he said in a statement: “It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions.

“But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

“I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red.

“Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together and I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto, for his friendship, guidance and leadership. Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday.

“I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.

He continued: “But the time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge. I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013. I know some people didn’t understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it’s the feeling I have again now. I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.

“However, right now, I’m not thinking about 2025. My focus is on the upcoming season and getting back out on track with Mercedes. I am more driven than ever, I am fitter and more focussed than than ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again. I am 100% committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.

“Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, you have all lifted me up as I chase my dreams and I hope I can continue to make you proud. As always, sending you my love and positive energy.”

What does this mean for Formula One and Ferrari?

The move alone represents one of the biggest shocks in Formula One history.

While Hamilton has struggled for form in the last two campaigns, he is still widely regarded as one of the best drivers on the grid and one of the best of all time.

Ferrari being able to secure his services from a close competitor is seen as a major coup for the Italian manufacturers and a bitter blow to Mercedes, who up until the last two seasons, had been the dominant force on the race track.

As for their current drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, it’s widely expected that Sainz will be the one to make way for Hamilton.

Although yet to seriously challenge Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Leclerc is still seen as the long-term future of Ferrari and having someone like Hamilton alongside him may help to spur the Monaco-born 26-year-old on to finally win his first world championship.

Mercedes meanwhile will have a whole year to source a replacement for Hamilton and will most likely turn their full focus onto George Russell who, like Leclerc, also has aspirations of winning a first world title.

