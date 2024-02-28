Search icon

Formula 1

28th Feb 2024

Christian Horner set to be cleared of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations

Callum Boyle

Christian Horner

Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague

Christian Horner is set to remain Red Bull’s Team Principal after reportedly being cleared of allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.

Horner was under investigation after being accused of “coercive behaviour” towards a female colleague in the Red Bull team earlier this month.

According to The Times, Horner will be cleared of misconduct by an independent Red Bull investigation, who will confirm the news in a statement later today (Wednesday).

An independent lawyer hired to investigate the matter reportedly handed in their findings, which was 150 pages long.

The 50-year-old had previously denied all allegations.

While the investigation has been taking place Horner has still been present at pre-season testing and will be in the paddock for the 2024 Formula One season opener in Bahrain this weekend.

In the 19 years Horner has been involved in Formula One, he has won 13 of the 19 world championships available – including the last three in a row.

Christian Horner

Last season Red Bull won 21 of a possible 22 grand prix races last season with Max Verstappen winning 19 of to seal a hat-trick of world titles.

Topics:

Christian Horner,Formula One,Red Bull,Sport

