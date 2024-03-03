Search icon

Travel

03rd Mar 2024

Spectacular ‘underwater waterfall’ in Indian Ocean baffles internet

Ryan Price

The optical-illusion like scene has left people stumped.

A breathtaking ‘underwater waterfall’ located in the middle of the Indian Ocean is doing the rounds on social media, and people can’t wrap their heads around what is going on.

The out-of-this-world spot is on the island of Mauritius, just over a thousand kilometres from Madagascar.

(Photo: Getty Images)

An aerial view of the island reveals white beaches, crystal clear water and lush green mountains throughout the 720 square mile country.

On one side of the island, the shoreline dips and plunges into what seems like a hole in the middle of the ocean. This is the image that people are trying to wrap their heads around online.

It looks like a deep waterfall flowing down underneath the water.

(Photo: Getty Images)

We had to do some digging to find out the natural reason behind why this particular stretch of the shoreline appears this way.

According to Culture Trip, the seemingly cliff-like drop-off is all thanks to the sand and silt deposits that exist underneath the surface of the sea.

Mauritius, being a relatively young island, happens to sit on an ocean shelf raised above seabed level, which is why at this particular junction the water gathers to form a 4000-meter-deep abyssal plunge.

The color of the water is a little bit different depending on the ground beneath it, making some areas appear deeper than others. That’s what gives off the whirlpool-like effect.

One of the biggest tourist attractions on the island is a helicopter ride above the Le Monroe Peninsula. From the sky, you can really take it and marvel at the optical illusion in the water below.

@geodesaurus

Underwater Waterfall ❌ Island of Mauritius ✅ #dodo #island #learnontiktok #laketok #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya

Along with the amazing ‘underwater waterfall’, the trip offers a view of the UNESCO World Heritage mountain peak that protrudes from the centre of the island.

If you’re every lucky enough to visit this paradise, make the helicopter tour the number one activity on your to-do list.

Mauritius is also known for being the home of the now extinct Dodo bird, and more recently, the country made world headlines following the discovery of a lost continent beneath it, known as Mauricia.

Related Links:

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

UK’s ‘paradise island’ with empty beaches where cars are banned and the only hotel has no clocks

Travel warning issued to Brits over ‘collapse’ of popular Spanish hotspot

Topics:

Beautiful,Indian Ocean,Ocean,Travel,waterfall

RELATED ARTICLES

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

Beach

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

By Ryan Price

Half of Brits take teabags on holiday with them

Brew

Half of Brits take teabags on holiday with them

By Ryan Price

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

Airline starts weighing passengers along with their luggage

Air Travel

Airline starts weighing passengers along with their luggage

By Charlie Herbert

Woman weighed like baggage before being allowed to board flight

Woman weighed like baggage before being allowed to board flight

By JOE

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

By JOE

Only 24 pilots are allowed to land on the world’s toughest airport runway

Only 24 pilots are allowed to land on the world’s toughest airport runway

By Joseph Loftus

UK’s ‘paradise island’ with empty beaches where cars are banned and the only hotel has no clocks

Channel Islands

UK’s ‘paradise island’ with empty beaches where cars are banned and the only hotel has no clocks

By Charlie Herbert

Singer leaves litter boxes in venue toilets for people who identify as animals

News

Singer leaves litter boxes in venue toilets for people who identify as animals

By Ryan Price

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

Animals

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

Scientists discover why humans no longer have tails

Monkeys

Scientists discover why humans no longer have tails

By Charlie Herbert

Casemiro calls on teammates to ‘give everything’ ahead of Manchester derby

Casemiro

Casemiro calls on teammates to ‘give everything’ ahead of Manchester derby

By Ryan Price

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

Football

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

Lottery

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

By Charlie Herbert

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

Camilla

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

By Ryan Price

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

BRIT Awards

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

By Ryan Price

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

By Simon Kelly

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories