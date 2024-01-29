Travel warning issued to Brits over ‘collapse’ of popular Spanish hotspot

The region has been ‘overexploited’ by tourists

A popular tourist hotspot in Spain could be ‘facing collapse’ if too many tourists continue to visit, a report has said.

Officials are concerned that the ‘over-tourism’ in the region is no longer sustainable, which is will be bad news for plenty of Brits.

The destination in question is the Canary Islands, which includes popular destinations such as Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

A record 48 million holiday makers travelled to the region last year, with roughly half of this number being Brits.

The hot temperatures, incredible landscapes, beautiful beaches and partying strips have made the Canary Islands popular no matter what sort of holiday you’re looking for.

But the huge amount of tourists has led to the islands becoming “overexploited.” The volume of people visiting the region has led to major traffic congestions, whilst new hotel complexes have caused environmental issues on the islands.

Experts from campaign group Ben Magec-Ecologists in Action have now released a report calling for urgent action to protect the region, the Express reports.

The report reads: “The Canary Islands territory was more than overexploited. We had exceeded the carrying capacity of the territory by seven times, resulting in a scenario of systemic collapse due to the urban development structure.

“Uncontrolled, increase in the non-resident population of European origin, giving rise to completely overcrowded islands in which the generation of waste and the exploitation of resources cause an almost irreversible degradation of our natural ecosystems.”

Locals have also called for measures to be taken to curb the amount of visitors the islands get.

In Tenerife for example, people have called for an ‘eco-tax’ for tourists which would offset the “irreparable” damage to the island’s environment.

Locals protesting against the amount of tourists often use the slogan “tourists go home”, with the words seen graffitied around some of the island’s most popular beaches, the Mirror reports.

