21st Feb 2024

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

Ryan Price

Considering we’re nearing the latter stages of winter and spring is almost within sight, you’re probably considering booking a few days away in the sunshine over the coming months.

Most of you will be familiar with the beautiful views and whitewash backdrops of Greece’s more popular tourist-riddled islands, Mykonos and Santorini.

Considering the rise in both inflation and influencers at those destinations in recent years, you’ll be glad to hear that a more affordable and equally as beautiful Greek hotspot has emerged to give both of those a run for their money.

The island of Paros has become highly Googled in the past week, following the release of Netflix’s new romance series One Day. The show, which is an adaptation of the book of the same name by author David Nicholls, follows the 20 year love story of Emma and Dexter, played by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall.

One of the episodes follows them taking their first holiday together and the island of Paros was the location for these scenes. The footage shows Emma and Dexter frolicking on the sandy beaches, eating al fresco on narrow, cobbled streets and even skinny dipping in the refreshing Aegean Sea.

The series has clearly dropped at the right time for the Paros tourism board, as Airbnb has reported a 32% surge in interest in the island since the show premiered on the streaming site last week.

The accommodation site has even gone so far as to curate a One Day inspired itinerary for a visit to Paros. So if you want to follow in the footsteps of Emma and Dexter and embark on a romantic island getaway, Paros is your place.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for the UK & Northern Europe at Airbnb, describes the island as being “filled with pretty coastal villages, cobbled streets and stunning beaches.

She added: “With the hit series currently on everybody’s lips, you can bring your wanderlust to life with a stay in one of these amazing listings on Airbnb. Mirroring the experiences of characters Emma and Dexter, guests can embark on their own One Day-inspired adventure, crafting cherished memories that will endure for a lifetime.”

Amongst the highlights of the island are the picturesque fishing village of Naousa, which is the biggest town on the island and boasts a traditional harbour and a variety of restaurants and bars. It’s also worth noting that a pint of Mythos (one of Greece’s most popular beers) will only set you back about €3 on the island. No wonder Emma and Dexter enjoyed themselves!

Another mainstay is the port of Parikia, which has a charming old town and has a ferry service that can take you to other neighbouring Greek islands if you fancy a day trip.

The old town is perfect for a sunset stroll and to feel like a local for a little while. Its cobbled streets and alleyways are lined with colourful flowers and limestone buildings which provide the backdrop for a perfect shot to replace your old profile picture.

So, if you’re sat reading this while raindrops form on the window nearby and all you can see beyond it are grey skies, maybe a little One Day inspired getaway to Paros is just what you need.

