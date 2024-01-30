UK’s ‘paradise island’ with empty beaches where cars are banned and the only hotel has no clocks

‘No cars, no crowds, no stress’

There’s a hidden gem of a holiday destination right here in the UK that can provide the perfect antidote to the hustle and bustle of the towns and cities.

Whilst many of you will likely be jetting off to destinations such as Spain, France, Portugal or Greece this summer, some of you may be looking for something a little different for your getaway this year.

And you won’t have to worry about jet lag or long flights for this one.

Fear not, you’ll still have picture-perfect beaches and the chance to get away from it all.

The tiny island of Herm, in the English Channel, couldn’t be further from the intense nature of 21st century life, with “no cars, no crowds and no stress.”

Situated in the Bailiwick of Guernsey, there’s only one hotel – which doesn’t have any clocks – on the 1.35 mile-long island, along with holiday cottages and camping locations.

Herm has Caribbean-esque beaches (Getty)

To get there, it’s either a 15 minute boat ride from Guernsey, or a short 90 minute flight from London Gatwick.

With a population of just 65 people, the island’s landscape is unblemished, offering white sandy beaches next to pristine turquoise where you can often spot dolphins.

Along with the one hotel, the only other buildings on Herm are two pubs, a fire station, a police station and a primary school with just four pupils.

Herm has even banned cars so that visitors have a “truly relaxing holiday.”

The island’s official website describes Herm as ‘paradise island’, saying: “Herm Island has no cars, no crowds and definitely no stress. It is the perfect place to stay for a truly relaxing holiday in the British Isles. Ideal for families and anyone wanting to get away from it all.

“Enjoy beautiful, unspoilt beaches, sample island life, explore the natural coastline and take in spectacular views of neighbouring islands and the French coast.”

In the summer, the temperatures regularly hit the mid 20s, so you don’t have to worry about the typical summer weather of mainland Britain.

And not only are the temperatures higher, but they last for longer as well.

The summer season starts six weeks earlier than the UK and ends six weeks later, according to the island’s chief executive officer, Craig Senior.

So if you’re looking for a British getaway, this looks like the perfect place!

