Search icon

Travel

30th Jan 2024

UK’s ‘paradise island’ with empty beaches where cars are banned and the only hotel has no clocks

Charlie Herbert

herm island

‘No cars, no crowds, no stress’

There’s a hidden gem of a holiday destination right here in the UK that can provide the perfect antidote to the hustle and bustle of the towns and cities.

Whilst many of you will likely be jetting off to destinations such as Spain, France, Portugal or Greece this summer, some of you may be looking for something a little different for your getaway this year.

And you won’t have to worry about jet lag or long flights for this one.

Fear not, you’ll still have picture-perfect beaches and the chance to get away from it all.

The tiny island of Herm, in the English Channel, couldn’t be further from the intense nature of 21st century life, with “no cars, no crowds and no stress.”

Situated in the Bailiwick of Guernsey, there’s only one hotel – which doesn’t have any clocks – on the 1.35 mile-long island, along with holiday cottages and camping locations.

Herm has Caribbean-esque beaches (Getty)

To get there, it’s either a 15 minute boat ride from Guernsey, or a short 90 minute flight from London Gatwick.

With a population of just 65 people, the island’s landscape is unblemished, offering white sandy beaches next to pristine turquoise where you can often spot dolphins.

Along with the one hotel, the only other buildings on Herm are two pubs, a fire station, a police station and a primary school with just four pupils.

Herm has even banned cars so that visitors have a “truly relaxing holiday.”

The island’s official website describes Herm as ‘paradise island’, saying: “Herm Island has no cars, no crowds and definitely no stress. It is the perfect place to stay for a truly relaxing holiday in the British Isles. Ideal for families and anyone wanting to get away from it all.

“Enjoy beautiful, unspoilt beaches, sample island life, explore the natural coastline and take in spectacular views of neighbouring islands and the French coast.”

In the summer, the temperatures regularly hit the mid 20s, so you don’t have to worry about the typical summer weather of mainland Britain.

And not only are the temperatures higher, but they last for longer as well.

The summer season starts six weeks earlier than the UK and ends six weeks later, according to the island’s chief executive officer, Craig Senior.

So if you’re looking for a British getaway, this looks like the perfect place!

Related links:

Travel warning issued to Brits over ‘collapse’ of popular Spanish hotspot

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

Topics:

Channel Islands,herm,island,Travel,UK News

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel warning issued to Brits over ‘collapse’ of popular Spanish hotspot

canary islands

Travel warning issued to Brits over ‘collapse’ of popular Spanish hotspot

By Charlie Herbert

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

Ryanair

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says 2-year-old son found starved to death was ‘two inches too small to open fridge’

Lincolnshire

Mum says 2-year-old son found starved to death was ‘two inches too small to open fridge’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

Airline

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

By Steve Hopkins

Airlines ‘to announce new wave of cancellations next week’ meaning more chaos for holidaymakers

Air Travel

Airlines ‘to announce new wave of cancellations next week’ meaning more chaos for holidaymakers

By April Curtin

Plus-size travel influencer calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

accommodation

Plus-size travel influencer calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

By Steve Hopkins

‘Garden of Europe’ where it’s 23C in winter and pints cost €2

Holiday

‘Garden of Europe’ where it’s 23C in winter and pints cost €2

By Charlie Herbert

‘We moved to Disney so we could go to the parks every day – we cut back on luxuries to afford it’

Disney

‘We moved to Disney so we could go to the parks every day – we cut back on luxuries to afford it’

By JOE

Incredible Vietnam Bridge Looks Like A Scene From ‘Lord Of The Rings’

Golden Bridge

Incredible Vietnam Bridge Looks Like A Scene From ‘Lord Of The Rings’

By Callum Boyle

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

Darts

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

By Callum Boyle

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

Manchester United

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

By Patrick McCarry

Football fans claim Jürgen Klopp is not a Premier League legend

Jurgen Klopp

Football fans claim Jürgen Klopp is not a Premier League legend

By Charlie Herbert

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega leaves fans in awe

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega leaves fans in awe

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Hawaii of Europe’ holiday island has year-long summers and no UK time difference

‘Hawaii of Europe’ holiday island has year-long summers and no UK time difference

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

This is how little chance Holly Holm has of beating Ronda Rousey, says her *own* training partner

Holly Holm

This is how little chance Holly Holm has of beating Ronda Rousey, says her *own* training partner

By Ben Kenyon

Will Ferrell sings ‘I will always love you’ to university students during graduation speech

Viral

Will Ferrell sings ‘I will always love you’ to university students during graduation speech

By Conor Heneghan

Quiz: How many of the 43 different Ballon d’Or winners can you name?

Ballon d'Or

Quiz: How many of the 43 different Ballon d’Or winners can you name?

By JOE

Wigan Warriors confirm Sam Tomkins’ departure

Rugby League

Wigan Warriors confirm Sam Tomkins’ departure

By Simon Lloyd

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on their way to the UK for world tour

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on their way to the UK for world tour

By Patrick McCarry

Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham all drop out of Super League plans

Football

Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham all drop out of Super League plans

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories