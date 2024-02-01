Search icon

Travel

01st Feb 2024

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

Steve Hopkins

‘It’ll be more like travelling on a cruise ship than a plane’

Flying can be a real pain in the ass, quite literally.

And then there’s the lack of leg room, kids and drunks yelling, and hospital-quality food.

So why not take a flight on the aircraft nicknamed, the ‘Flying Bum’.

The worl’d’s biggest aircraft, The 300-foot-long Airlander 10, is preparing to take off in 2026.

The British creators of the blimp-like aircraft say it produces “less pollution and noise” yet has “massive endurance and cargo-carrying ability” that is set to revolutionise air travel.

The futuristic craft will be able to transport 100 holiday makers to Spanish islands including Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca (a typical Boeing 737-800 carries 189.)

Much like hybrid vehicles on the road, the helium airships will use both aerostatic and aerodynamic lift with a backup of diesel-engine propellers when needed, resulting in ultra-low emissions: “Hybrid lift and advanced powertrain technologies deliver up to 90% fewer emissions than alternate aircraft,” claim HAV.

It suggests “zero emissions flight available by 2030”.

At 300ft long, the craft is roughly the length of a football pitch and is tall as six double-decker buses.

Despite it’s dimensions, the Airlander isn’t about cattle class-travel.

The aircrafts are designed to bring a lost touch of luxury back to air travel with some interiors more closely resembling those of luxury yachts.

They feature a spacious passenger cabin and “floor to ceiling windows” beneath the balloon.

And for those prone to panicking on flights, the Airlander’s creators, suggest a much smoother ride, saying it is “significantly less affected by turbulence compared to a traditional passenger jet”.

Tom Grundy, CEO of Hybrid Air Vehicles told the Telegraph in March: “It’ll be more like travelling on a cruise ship than a plane.”

The Airlander does not require an airport for takeoff or landing. The aircraft, said to cost £40m, features six inflatable studs underneath that mean it “can take off and land on virtually any flat surface, including water'”

HAV announced on Friday that Spanish airline group Air Nostrum has “doubled its commitment” to Airlander 10 to 20 aircraft, allowing the British company to push further into the Med and Balearic islands.

Under the initial agreement, announced in June 2022, Air Nostrum Group had reserved 10 Airlander 10 aircraft, with a 100-passenger configuration.

Now, according to a report by Engineer, it has reserved a further 10 to underpin expansion of the Airlander network from Spain into the Mediterranean region, including Malta.

With the first Airlander 10 services planned within five years, additional potential route networks for Airlander aircraft were recently presented by leaders from Mel Air – part of the Air Nostrum Group – and Hybrid Air Vehicles to Transport Malta, the publisher reported.

Discussions included the advantages of Airlander’s potential land and water-based operations for routes including Malta-Gozo, Malta-Sicily, and other links with Italy, Tunisia, and Libya.

Related links:

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

Woman calls for adult only flights after listening to child cry on flight

Distressed passenger films his 29-hour flight where baby is screaming throughout

Woman calls for adults only flights after listening to a child cry during her journey

Woman has ‘worst flight of her life’ after being given wrong food on 15-hour journey

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Squid Game 2 first teaser just dropped

Netflix

Squid Game 2 first teaser just dropped

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added tense thriller movie about a shark ‘high on cocaine’

Netflix

Netflix has just added tense thriller movie about a shark ‘high on cocaine’

By Stephen Porzio

The best thriller series of the decade so far has an exciting update

Apple TV

The best thriller series of the decade so far has an exciting update

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

Airline

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

By Steve Hopkins

Father who upgraded to first class without family confronted by wife mid-flight for talking to other women

flying

Father who upgraded to first class without family confronted by wife mid-flight for talking to other women

By Steve Hopkins

Passenger plane dropped 1,200 feet in less than a minute without pilots noticing

Aberdeen

Passenger plane dropped 1,200 feet in less than a minute without pilots noticing

By April Curtin

Brit holidaymakers warned of ‘summer of chaos’ with ‘six month delays to hire new staff’

British Airways

Brit holidaymakers warned of ‘summer of chaos’ with ‘six month delays to hire new staff’

By Kieran Galpin

Man not allowed to go abroad as surname is ‘too rude’ for passport

British passport

Man not allowed to go abroad as surname is ‘too rude’ for passport

By JOE

Shocking moment plane crash-lands at Miami Airport and bursts into flames

Dominican Republic

Shocking moment plane crash-lands at Miami Airport and bursts into flames

By Kieran Galpin

Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford after Belfast night out

Football

Roy Keane defends Marcus Rashford after Belfast night out

By Lee Costello

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

Food & Drink

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

By Callum Boyle

Psychologist sparks debate after instructing parents to tell their children to hit bullies

Bullying

Psychologist sparks debate after instructing parents to tell their children to hit bullies

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand slams VAR for failing to award Chelsea two penalties

Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand slams VAR for failing to award Chelsea two penalties

By Callum Boyle

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

Apple TV

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Hamilton set to make shock switch to Ferrari

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton set to make shock switch to Ferrari

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Budweiser Budvar: Exploring Czech pub culture in the world’s thirstiest country

Beer

Budweiser Budvar: Exploring Czech pub culture in the world’s thirstiest country

By Kieran Galpin

Joshua Kimmich reportedly ‘now wants to be vaccinated’

Covid

Joshua Kimmich reportedly ‘now wants to be vaccinated’

By Daniel Brown

Shannon Gabriel banned for four ODIs over ‘homophobic comment’

Cricket

Shannon Gabriel banned for four ODIs over ‘homophobic comment’

By Reuben Pinder

We finally have an official start date for Love Island 2019

Caroline Flack

We finally have an official start date for Love Island 2019

By Rebecca O'Keeffe

VIDEO: Conor McGregor wants billion-dollar boxing megafight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Conor McGregor wants billion-dollar boxing megafight with Floyd Mayweather

By Ben Kenyon

Arnold is back yet again in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold is back yet again in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate

By Wil Jones

Load more stories