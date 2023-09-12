What happens to your body when you give up vaping

‘In as little as 20 minutes] your heart rate returns to normal’

Earlier today (September 12), news emerged that the government are reportedly set to ban single-use vapes after a series of calls from numerous different groups to make the disposable devices illegal.

The move could come as soon as next week after the government came to the conclusion that the products are aimed at children who then become addicted.

According to the Telegraph, it is due to be revealed in a consultation issued by the Department of Health and Social Care next week, however timings could change.

Just last week news emerged that five million disposable vapes are thrown away in the UK every week which is a fourfold increase on 2022.

🚭 Disposable vapes will be banned to stop children becoming addicted to the devices under government proposals to be unveiled as early as next week, The Telegraph can reveal.



Read the full story here ⤵️https://t.co/glouH9954b pic.twitter.com/WSFD4EaRH1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 12, 2023

Doctors pointed towards the friendly packaging of disposable vapes containing the names of sweets such as jelly babies and banana milkshake – while also containing 2% nicotine.

Professor Andrew Bush, a consultant paediatric chest physician at Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals, said: “I am concerned that we are sleepwalking into a public health catastrophe with a generation of children hooked on nicotine.”

The government is understood to have stopped a ban on all vaping products because it sees vaping as a good alternative for those who smoke.

Professor Sir Chris Witty, England’s chief medical officer, said in the past: “If you smoke, vaping is much safer; if you don’t smoke, don’t vape, and marketing to children is truly unacceptable.”

But just what happens to your body should you stop vaping? Well Nikola Djordjevic, MD, project manager of Med Alert Help, explained it all to The Healthy.

Djordjevic said: “[In as little as 20 minutes] your heart rate returns to normal, your blood pressure drops, and your circulation starts to normalise.

“After nine months, lung health improves significantly thanks to the renewal of microscopic hair-like structures inside the lungs that help push out mucus and fight infections.”

After one year your risk of heart disease is halved, according to the doctor.

Djordjevic then went onto describe the health improvements after ten years, saying: “After a decade, lung cancer risk is reduced by 50 percent, as well as the risk of pancreatic, mouth, and throat cancer.

“After 15 years, your risk of developing coronary heart disease becomes the same as a nonsmoker’s. The same goes for the risk of developing pancreatic cancer.”

If you do quit however you are likely to face withdrawal symptoms such as cravings, trouble sleeping, difficulty concentrating, feeling restless, irritability, increased hunger and headaches.

Djordjevic says these will peak on around the third day however they will “gradually decrease during the following three to four weeks”.

“It will take around a month to break the habit.”

