Search icon

Health

23rd Jan 2024

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

Charlie Herbert

Man, 22, has double lung transplant because of vape addiction

He was told he had just a ‘one per cent chance of living’

A 22-year-old has been forced to have a double lung transplant after his heavy vaping left him fighting for his life.

Vaping has exploded in popularity in recent years as people look for alternatives to smoking, and in particular disposable vapes have become hugely popular amongst young people thanks to bright packaging and sweet flavours.

The NHS does suggest e-cigarettes as an alternative to cigarette smoking and a good way to give up cigarettes, but there are still risk factors associated with it.

In particular, there are concerns over the health impacts vaping could have on people who never smoked in the first place.

Because vapes still contain nicotine – often at higher concentrations than most other tobacco products – people can become addicted to them.

A 22-year-old in the US has been forced to have a double lung transplant because of his addiction to vaping.

Jackson Allard, from North Dakota, went to the doctor with stomach trouble in October 2023.

But when doctors ran tests on him, they discovered he had a rare form of influenza and double pneumonia.

His condition was so severe that he was transferred to the University of Minnesota and placed on life support.

After three months fighting for his life, during which doctors said he had just a “1 per cent chance of living”, Allard had a successful double lung transplant on January 1 this year.

His grandmother Doreen Hurlburt told local news channel Valley News Live: “At one point a doctor said he had a 1 per cent chance of living and we said, ‘He’s fighting, he’s fought for how many weeks we’re going to give him a chance to fight, we’re not going to stop any procedures or anything’.”

She described her grandson as a “friendly” and “outgoing”, saying that “everybody’s just attracted to his energy and how much fun he is.”

Speaking about Allard’s vaping, his grandmother he was a “heavy vaper” and his family kept telling him “over and over again” to kick the habit.

However, he would tell them: “It’s better than cigarettes.”

“Well they (doctors) said, with cigarettes in 50 years you’ll have lung cancer, in five years, if you vape they will see you with permanent lung damage,” Doreen explained.

Dr. Stephanie Hanson at Sanford said: “Vaping or e-cigarette use is relatively new, so we don’t necessarily know a lot of the long-term effects of vaping and that’s honestly one of the scariest things about it.”

Although the transplant was a success and Allard is now recovering in hospital, his life will never be the same again.

He will never be able to drink alcohol or smoke again, and will be staying in Minneapolis for at least six months to receive regular check-ups.

He will also likely need another transplant in his life.

A GoFundMe has been launched by his grandmother, which has raised $20,970 towards the $30,000 goal.

Last year, the UK government launched a consultation on vapes amid worries that young people and children are becoming addicted to them.

Read more:

The most disturbing symptom of vape addiction, according to a psychologist

What happens to your body when you give up vaping

Topics:

organ transplant,Vaping

RELATED ARTICLES

Man, 22, has double lung transplant because of vape addiction

organ transplant

Man, 22, has double lung transplant because of vape addiction

By Charlie Herbert

The most disturbing symptom of vape addiction, according to a psychologist

Addiction

The most disturbing symptom of vape addiction, according to a psychologist

By Charlie Herbert

People vow never to buy disposable vapes again after seeing how they’re created

Health

People vow never to buy disposable vapes again after seeing how they’re created

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Experts issue warning bed bug infestation has already hit the UK

bed bugs

Experts issue warning bed bug infestation has already hit the UK

By Steve Hopkins

Trump holds potential superspreader rally two days after US city declares Covid emergency

alabama

Trump holds potential superspreader rally two days after US city declares Covid emergency

By Danny Jones

Chris Whitty warns it is ‘inevitable’ unvaccinated children will catch Covid

Chris Whitty

Chris Whitty warns it is ‘inevitable’ unvaccinated children will catch Covid

By Danny Jones

First pig heart transplant patient may have died due to virus animal was carrying

heart transplant

First pig heart transplant patient may have died due to virus animal was carrying

By Kieran Galpin

Two headlines, one year apart: Has Boris Johnson learned nothing?

Boris Johnson

Two headlines, one year apart: Has Boris Johnson learned nothing?

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Chemo-free leukaemia treatment given green light by NHS

acalabrutinib

Chemo-free leukaemia treatment given green light by NHS

By Danny Jones

PlayStation users can get a bonus free download without the need for PS Plus

PlayStation users can get a bonus free download without the need for PS Plus

By Nina McLaughlin

Novak Djokovic yells at own coaching team during Australian Open

Australian Open

Novak Djokovic yells at own coaching team during Australian Open

By Callum Boyle

Tourists visiting UK wildlife park told to ‘f*** off’ by parrots

Animals

Tourists visiting UK wildlife park told to ‘f*** off’ by parrots

By Charlie Herbert

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concerts confirm as he ‘prepares farewell to fans’

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concerts confirm as he ‘prepares farewell to fans’

By Nina McLaughlin

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison confirms son Adam’s cause of death aged 39

Pawn Stars

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison confirms son Adam’s cause of death aged 39

By Charlie Herbert

David Tennant stars in ‘mind f**k’ show landing on Netflix next month

david tennant

David Tennant stars in ‘mind f**k’ show landing on Netflix next month

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Nothing to see here, just Boris Johnson trying to wrestle Labour’s Andrew Gwynne live on air

Andrew Gwynne

Nothing to see here, just Boris Johnson trying to wrestle Labour’s Andrew Gwynne live on air

By JOE

Is this the man who is really running the country?

Boris Johnson

Is this the man who is really running the country?

By JOE

Brazilian Ronaldo might have ballooned, but just watch this sublime finish (Video)

Ronaldo

Brazilian Ronaldo might have ballooned, but just watch this sublime finish (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths back in hospital with cancer complications

bowel cancer

First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths back in hospital with cancer complications

By Danny Jones

Manchester United slated for article published on official website

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United slated for article published on official website

By Matthew Gault

Manchester United set to be taken off the market by Glazers

Football

Manchester United set to be taken off the market by Glazers

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories