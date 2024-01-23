Search icon

Health

23rd Jan 2024

22-year-old vape addict’s heartbreaking final words before he was intubated with 1% chance of survival

JOE

He was told he had just a ‘one per cent chance of living’

A 22-year-old has been forced to have a double lung transplant after his heavy vaping left him fighting for his life.

Vaping has exploded in popularity in recent years as people look for alternatives to smoking, and in particular disposable vapes have become hugely popular amongst young people thanks to bright packaging and sweet flavours.

The NHS does suggest e-cigarettes as an alternative to cigarette smoking and a good way to give up cigarettes, but there are still risk factors associated with it.

In particular, there are concerns over the health impacts vaping could have on people who never smoked in the first place.

Because vapes still contain nicotine – often at higher concentrations than most other tobacco products – people can become addicted to them.

A 22-year-old in the US has been forced to have a double lung transplant because of his addiction to vaping.

Jackson Allard, from North Dakota, went to the doctor with stomach trouble in October 2023.

But when doctors ran tests on him, they discovered he had a rare form of influenza and double pneumonia.

His condition was so severe that he was transferred to the University of Minnesota and placed on life support.

After three months fighting for his life, during which doctors said he had just a “1 per cent chance of living”, Allard had a successful double lung transplant on January 1 this year.

His grandmother Doreen Hurlburt told local news channel Valley News Live: “At one point a doctor said he had a 1 per cent chance of living and we said, ‘He’s fighting, he’s fought for how many weeks we’re going to give him a chance to fight, we’re not going to stop any procedures or anything’.”

She described her grandson as a “friendly” and “outgoing”, saying that “everybody’s just attracted to his energy and how much fun he is.”

Speaking about Allard’s vaping, his grandmother he was a “heavy vaper” and his family kept telling him “over and over again” to kick the habit.

However, he would tell them: “It’s better than cigarettes.”

“Well they (doctors) said, with cigarettes in 50 years you’ll have lung cancer, in five years, if you vape they will see you with permanent lung damage,” Doreen explained.

Dr. Stephanie Hanson at Sanford said: “Vaping or e-cigarette use is relatively new, so we don’t necessarily know a lot of the long-term effects of vaping and that’s honestly one of the scariest things about it.”

Although the transplant was a success and Allard is now recovering in hospital, his life will never be the same again.

He will never be able to drink alcohol or smoke again, and will be staying in Minneapolis for at least six months to receive regular check-ups.

He will also likely need another transplant in his life.

A GoFundMe has been launched by his grandmother, which has raised $20,970 towards the $30,000 goal.

Jackson’s family revealed his heartbreaking final words before he had a breathing tube inserted to take pressure off his lungs.

“I am scared, I don’t want to be alone,” he said before undergoing the process of being put on the life support.

“He has not been alone. By his side is his mother Jaime, grandmother Doreen and/or his father Ryan,” the fundraiser continued.

“Someone is always there and will be until he is ready to come home. Because we are holding on strong to hope he will make it home.”

Last year, the UK government launched a consultation on vapes amid worries that young people and children are becoming addicted to them.

Read more:

The most disturbing symptom of vape addiction, according to a psychologist

What happens to your body when you give up vaping

Topics:

organ transplant,Vaping

RELATED ARTICLES

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

organ transplant

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

By Charlie Herbert

Man, 22, has double lung transplant because of vape addiction

organ transplant

Man, 22, has double lung transplant because of vape addiction

By Charlie Herbert

The most disturbing symptom of vape addiction, according to a psychologist

Addiction

The most disturbing symptom of vape addiction, according to a psychologist

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The UK government is not providing the NHS with adequate PPE

Coronavirus

The UK government is not providing the NHS with adequate PPE

By Oli Dugmore

Sadiq Khan: Will London be shut off from the rest of the UK?

Coronavirus

Sadiq Khan: Will London be shut off from the rest of the UK?

By Oli Dugmore

What it’s like living with Bruce Willis’ chronic disease by the people who have it

What it’s like living with Bruce Willis’ chronic disease by the people who have it

By Maddy Mussen

Monkeypox case confirmed in the UK as authorities issue urgent health warning

Africa

Monkeypox case confirmed in the UK as authorities issue urgent health warning

By Kieran Galpin

Frontline health and social care visas extended for one year

Covid-19

Frontline health and social care visas extended for one year

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Dame Deborah James bids emotional goodbye to brother and says ‘don’t come back’

Cancer

Dame Deborah James bids emotional goodbye to brother and says ‘don’t come back’

By Kieran Galpin

Chinese fans storm hotel after Al Nassr friendly cancelled

Al Nassr

Chinese fans storm hotel after Al Nassr friendly cancelled

By Callum Boyle

Mindhunter creator extends deal with Netflix in fresh hope for series fans

Mindhunter

Mindhunter creator extends deal with Netflix in fresh hope for series fans

By JOE

Woolworths ‘set to return’ to UK high street after 15 years

Woolworths ‘set to return’ to UK high street after 15 years

By Joseph Loftus

Dark truth behind viral TikTok of Eiffel Tower ‘on fire’

Artificial intelligence

Dark truth behind viral TikTok of Eiffel Tower ‘on fire’

By Charlie Herbert

Ayemeric Laporte admits that players are disillusioned with life in Saudi Arabia

Aymeric Laporte

Ayemeric Laporte admits that players are disillusioned with life in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers hail ‘powerful’ new sci-fi film a 10/10

Netflix viewers hail ‘powerful’ new sci-fi film a 10/10

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Patrice Evra admits he went too far when sucking chicken toes

Chicken

Patrice Evra admits he went too far when sucking chicken toes

By Simon Lloyd

Everyone else give up now, nobody’s beating Zach Braff’s Valentine’s Day message

Scrubs

Everyone else give up now, nobody’s beating Zach Braff’s Valentine’s Day message

By Conor Heneghan

Everyone finds Theo Walcott picking a fight with Harry Maguire absolutely hilarious

Arsenal

Everyone finds Theo Walcott picking a fight with Harry Maguire absolutely hilarious

By Nooruddean Choudry

Roman Abramovich may be plotting to bring back a former Chelsea manager

Andre Villas-Boas

Roman Abramovich may be plotting to bring back a former Chelsea manager

By Simon Lloyd

Gábor Király’s trackie bottoms were the star of the first half in Bordeaux

Austria

Gábor Király’s trackie bottoms were the star of the first half in Bordeaux

By Tom Victor

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing makes Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods all the more poignant

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing makes Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods all the more poignant

By Wil Jones

Load more stories