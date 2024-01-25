Search icon

Health

25th Jan 2024

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

Nina McLaughlin

One month without booze

There are far more benefits than just having no hangovers

Dry January has become a yearly tradition for some Brits, and with the month about to end, it’s time to reflect on the impact it might have had on your body.

While a month off might not seem like much – or, maybe too much for some – the benefits to the brain and body can’t be overlooked.

Participants probably also saved a bit of money, slept and ate better, probably performed better at work and were maybe even a little more bearable to live with.

Here’s a rundown of the changes those who have gone sober for a month might notice, according to Alcohol Change.

Skin

A side-effect that you’ll probably notice by simply looking in the mirror is that your skin should be feeling and looking much better by going teetotal. Alcohol reduces the production of the antidiuretic hormone vasopressin, which means you lose water and sodium more quickly when you drink.

With more vasopressin in your body, you should notice a lovely glow to your skin. A month off the booze should also result in any pores you have reducing in size.

Blood pressure

A few weeks off the sauce is also likely to see your blood pressure come down, particularly if you had high blood pressure to begin with. Studies have found that a month without booze is all it takes to start lowering your blood pressure.

Going a month without alcohol will have a number of benefits for your physical and mental health (Getty)

Liver

Even if your knowledge of the health impacts of drinking is pretty limited, you probably still know that your liver bears the brunt of the booze. This is the organ that processes alcohol into waste products. But the liver has hundreds of other tasks to do, so needless to say it would enjoy not having to worry about alcohol for a few weeks.

One study found that just four weeks without a drink can substantially reduce liver ‘stiffness’, which can be an early sign of liver disease.

Digestion

You may have noticed in the past that after drinking your bowel movements are, shall we say, different. If you suffer from bloating, wind, diarrhoea or constipation, chances are you’ll see an improvement in your symptoms after going one month without booze.

Brain

Psychologically and mentally, you’ll probably also see some improvements. Don’t be surprised if you find it easier to get to sleep at night, are better at decision-making, and see a general improvement in your mental health, probably helped in no small part by the fact you won’t have to deal with any hangxiety for a month.

Cancer

It’s a fact that drinking alcohol increases your risk of cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, alcohol causes seven different types of cancer, including breast, bowel and mouth cancer. So, giving up the drink for a month can help you reduce your risk of developing these.

Immune system

Alcohol suppresses your body’s immune system. By giving up booze, not only will you reduce your risk of catching a viruses like a cold but you’ll also probably recover quicker if you do come down with something.

Ahead of the winter months, there’s no better time to prepare your immune system really.

Of course, not everyone who gives up booze will feel all of these benefits at the same or in the same way. But even if you don’t notice them, going a month without alcohol will be doing you the world of good.

For more information about the impact reducing your alcohol intake will have on you, along with tips on how to cut down on the booze, you can visit the NHS website here.

Related links:

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

Topics:

Alcohol,Beer,Health,sober october

RELATED ARTICLES

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

Health

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

By Callum Boyle

Marathon runner disqualified for ‘chain smoking’ throughout entire race

Health

Marathon runner disqualified for ‘chain smoking’ throughout entire race

By Callum Boyle

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

Brazil

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Calls for smoking to be banned in all pub gardens in Wales

Beer Garden

Calls for smoking to be banned in all pub gardens in Wales

By Kieran Galpin

Single man almost masturbates himself to death

haemorrhage

Single man almost masturbates himself to death

By Danny Jones

Woman says she forced to keep baby’s remains in her fridge after miscarriage

hospital

Woman says she forced to keep baby’s remains in her fridge after miscarriage

By Kieran Galpin

Doctor gives surprising answer to what the size of the average manhood is

Doctor gives surprising answer to what the size of the average manhood is

By JOE

Paddy Pimblett: Number of men attending mental health club surges after UFC star’s speech on suicide

men's mental health

Paddy Pimblett: Number of men attending mental health club surges after UFC star’s speech on suicide

By April Curtin

Douglas Murray on COVID-19: China is facing a reckoning over outbreak

Coronavirus

Douglas Murray on COVID-19: China is facing a reckoning over outbreak

By Oli Dugmore

Saudi Arabia lifts its ban on alcohol after 72 years

Saudi Arabia lifts its ban on alcohol after 72 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans defend Kylie Jenner after cruel trolls slam her new ‘natural’ look

Fans defend Kylie Jenner after cruel trolls slam her new ‘natural’ look

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

By Joseph Loftus

12 per cent of Brits admit to going to the toilet in a virtual work meeting

Lifestyle

12 per cent of Brits admit to going to the toilet in a virtual work meeting

By Callum Boyle

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United lose to Burnley in behind-closed-doors friendly

Erik Ten Hag

Man United lose to Burnley in behind-closed-doors friendly

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Corbyn’s student loan policy could be potentially life-changing

News

Jeremy Corbyn’s student loan policy could be potentially life-changing

By Paul Moore

A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off could be in the works

how i met your mother

A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off could be in the works

By Rich Cooper

As he announces his retirement Steven Gerrard explains why it’s time to hang up his boots

Football

As he announces his retirement Steven Gerrard explains why it’s time to hang up his boots

By Tony Cuddihy

Accrington Stanley’s Twitter account makes light of ridiculously low away support figure

Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley’s Twitter account makes light of ridiculously low away support figure

By Simon Lloyd

Ben Stokes documentary focusses on mental health struggles

Amazon Prime

Ben Stokes documentary focusses on mental health struggles

By Jack Peat

Manchester United’s Memphis Depay is one of the best free-kick takers on FIFA 17

FIFA 17

Manchester United’s Memphis Depay is one of the best free-kick takers on FIFA 17

By Tom Victor

Load more stories