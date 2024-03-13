Search icon

Health

13th Mar 2024

Man discovers headaches caused by parasite in his brain from not cooking crispy bacon

Charlie Herbert

A man who ended up in hospital with awful migraines was told they were caused by a parasite in his brain, which researchers believe entered his body because he was eating undercooked bacon.

The anonymous 52-year-old from the US went to the doctors after his usual migraines became gradually worse over four months.

The migraines had become more frequent, severe and unresponsive to medication, according to a study in the American Journal of Case Reports.

He ended up being admitted to hospital, where CT scans revealed several fluid-filled sacs in the brain, called cystic foci.

The study said that cysticercosis cyst antibody tests returned positive, and the man was diagnosed with neurocysticercosis. This is a form of the parasitic tissue infection caused by larval cysts of the pork tapeworm found in the brain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

The CDC explains that cysticercosis is usually contracted after a person ingests larval cysts from infected faeces, typically caused by lack of handwashing.

The disease is most commonly found in the poorer, developing countries due to poor sanitation, but the man had not recently travelled to any high-risk areas.

Symptoms of neurocysticercosis included headaches and seizures

Doctors realised the only connection to neurocysticercosis that the patient had was his “habit of eating lightly cooked, non-crispy bacon most of his life.”

The report concluded: “It can only be speculated, but given our patient’s predilection for undercooked pork and benign exposure history, we favor that his cysticercosis was transmitted via autoinfection after improper handwashing after he had contracted taeniasis himself from his eating habits.”

The man ended up being successfully treated with anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory medication.

The study could have significant implications, as it had previously been deemed “very rare” patients in the US to contract neurocysticercosis.

“It is historically very unusual to encounter infected pork in the United States, and our case may have public health implications,” the report stated.

Related links:

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

Scientists discover why humans no longer have tails

Scientists have resurrected a 46,000-year-old parasite frozen in Siberian permafrost

Topics:

Bacon,Brain,Parasite

RELATED ARTICLES

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Bacon

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

By JOE

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

air fryer

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

By Callum Boyle

Elon Musk says his company has implanted a wireless chip in someone’s brain

Brain

Elon Musk says his company has implanted a wireless chip in someone’s brain

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By JOE

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

Health

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

By Callum Boyle

Rare condition that can cause you pain if you hear someone chewing loudly

Rare condition that can cause you pain if you hear someone chewing loudly

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

Health

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

By Callum Boyle

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

Alcohol

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

By Nina McLaughlin

Star Wars actor Michael Culver has died

Star Wars actor Michael Culver has died

By Joseph Loftus

Arsenal deny that Mikel Arteta insulted Porto manager’s family

Arsenal

Arsenal deny that Mikel Arteta insulted Porto manager’s family

By Lee Costello

Sharon Osbourne’s touching plan for remaining years with Ozzy following CBB departure

Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne’s touching plan for remaining years with Ozzy following CBB departure

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

Alton Towers

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

By Ryan Price

Jamie Carragher facing calls to be sacked over Kate Abdo joke that ‘crossed the line’

Jamie Carragher facing calls to be sacked over Kate Abdo joke that ‘crossed the line’

By Joseph Loftus

People are saying the Dune Trilogy is better than Lord of the Rings and Star Wars

Dune

People are saying the Dune Trilogy is better than Lord of the Rings and Star Wars

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man who lived inside iron lung learned new way of breathing

Iron Lung

Man who lived inside iron lung learned new way of breathing

By Charlie Herbert

Jedward slam ‘cold-hearted’ Louis Walsh after his ‘vile’ comments on air

Celebrity Big Brother

Jedward slam ‘cold-hearted’ Louis Walsh after his ‘vile’ comments on air

By Charlie Herbert

Jameson is giving away free drinks this St Patrick’s Day

Jameson

Jameson is giving away free drinks this St Patrick’s Day

By Callum Boyle

Cheltenham day two live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

Cheltenham

Cheltenham day two live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

By Niall McIntyre

Man who lived inside iron lung for 70 years dies aged 78

Iron Lung

Man who lived inside iron lung for 70 years dies aged 78

By Charlie Herbert

Sky presenter calls Lee Anderson a ‘pr*ck’ live on air

Lee Anderson

Sky presenter calls Lee Anderson a ‘pr*ck’ live on air

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories