If you don’t let them know, you could be prosecuted

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has warned motorists across the UK that they could be served £1,000 fines if they don’t declare if they are suffering from any one over 200 medical conditions.

The DVLA has also warned that those who don’t declare their conditions could be prosecuted if they are involved in an accident, reports Stoke-on-Trent Live.

It is believed that millions of drivers in the UK are currently using the roads without having been candid about their health.

While some are undoubtedly making a conscious decision to not disclose their health issues, it is also believed that many don’t know they need to declare it.

As well as a long list of health conditions, sufferers of diabetes and cancer must also inform the DVLA of their condition if they meet these conditions.

For those with diabetes, if you have insulin treatment over the course of longer than three months, if you experienced diabetes while pregnant and persisted beyond three months postpartum, or if you have been warned of hypoglycemia.

For those with cancer or lymphoma, the DVLA must be informed if you come into brain or nervous system issues, if your medication impacts your ability to drive or if you need adaptations to your vehicle due to your condition. Additionally, if your doctor has advised against driving, you must inform the DVLA.

Here is a list of other conditions to inform the DVLA of:

Agoraphobia

Alcohol problems

Alzheimer’s disease

Amputations

Angiomas or cavernomas

Ankylosing spondylitis

Anorexia nervosa

Anxiety

Aortic aneurysm

Arachnoid cyst

Arrhythmia

Arteriovenous malformation

Arthritis

Ataxia

ADHD

AIDS

Bipolar disorder (manic depression)

Blood clots

Blood pressure

Brachial plexus injury

Brain abscess, cyst or encephalitis

Brain aneurysm

Brain haemorrhage

Traumatic brain injury

Brain tumour

Broken limbs

Brugada syndrome

Burr hole surgery

Cataracts

Cataplexy

Central venous thrombosis (if still having problems after one month)

Cerebral palsy

Cognitive problems

Congenital heart disease

Fits, seizures or convulsions and driving

Déjà vu and driving

Defibrillators

Dementia

Depression (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Diplopia (double vision)

Dizziness or vertigo (if sudden, disabling or recurrent)

Drug use

Empyema (brain)

Essential tremor (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Eye conditions

Guillain Barré syndrome

Head injury (serious)

Heart failure (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Heart palpitations

Hemianopia

Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Huntington’s disease

Hydrocephalus

Hypoglycaemia

Hypoxic brain damage

Intracerebral haemorrhage

Korsakoff’s syndrome

Labyrinthitis (if symptoms last three months or longer)

Learning disabilities

Lewy body dementia

Limb disability

Long QT syndrome

Marfan’s syndrome

Medulloblastoma

Meningioma (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Motor neurone disease

Muscular dystrophy

Myasthenia gravis

Myoclonus

Narcolepsy

Night blindness

Obsessive compulsive disorder (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Excessive sleepiness

Optic atrophy

Pacemakers

Paranoid schizophrenia

Paraplegia

Parkinson’s disease

Peripheral neuropathy

Personality disorder

Pituitary tumour

Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Psychosis

Psychotic depression

Pulmonary arterial hypertension

Severe memory problems

Stroke (if you’re still having problems after one month)

Surgery (if you’re still unable to drive three months later)

Syncope (including blackouts or fainting)

Seizures/epilepsy

Sleep apnoea

Schizo-affective disorder

Schizophrenia

Scotoma

Severe communication disorders (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Spinal conditions, injuries or spinal surgery

Subarachnoid haemorrhage

Tachycardia

Tourette’s syndrome (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)

Tunnel vision

Usher syndrome

Reduced visual acuity

Vertigo

Visual field defect

VP shunts

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome

