Search icon

Health

20th Feb 2024

Rare condition that can cause you pain if you hear someone chewing loudly

Nina McLaughlin

“You may be affected by sounds like jingling coins; a barking dog; a car engine; someone chewing; a vacuum cleaner.”

An incredibly painful condition called hyperacusis is something that many people suffer from, but very few people know about.

The condition is one which sees sufferers deal with severe noise sensitivity, with sounds appearing much louder than they actually are.

“You may have hyperacusis if some everyday sounds seem much louder than they should. It can sometimes be painful,” the NHS explains of the condition.

The range of sounds that can affect sufferers range from jingling coins to people chewing, and it can be so painful that it affects your relationships with people.

Hyperausis can develop suddenly or over a period of time, with some sufferers finding it comes hand in hand with migraines.

There is no known cure for hyperacusis, but treatments include sound therapy and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Although it is related to other noise sensitivity conditions such as misophonia, hyperacusis is different as it causes pain rather than anger or anxiety.

“Sound keeps me prisoner.”

Karen Cook has suffered from the condition for the last 18 months, and recently opened up to BBC News about how it has affected her life.

“Sound is everywhere – it’s like air, you can’t escape it,” she told the outlet.

“My house is a prison,” the 49-year-old, who lives in Southport, said. “Sound keeps me prisoner.”

“It’s like somebody poured burning lava into my ears and my head burns, pain all over my head, especially behind my eyes.

“It’s like a migraine kind of pain – it’s like you want to split your head open to relieve the pressure.”

She described the impact hyperacusis has had on her life as “devastating”.

“I miss being a mum, I miss the clatter of the noise when they come in from school,” she said.

“I miss just life, I sat and watched them through the window opening their Christmas presents, because it was too loud for me to be in the room and they’d come up to the window and show me.

“It’s completely erased me.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler posts hilarious five-word response to losing at Players Championship

Darts

Luke Littler posts hilarious five-word response to losing at Players Championship

By Callum Boyle

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

Health

People baffled after discovering what yellow ‘sleep’ in eyes when you wake up really is

By Callum Boyle

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

Alcohol

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

By Nina McLaughlin

Warning issued as cases of highly contagious ‘100 day cough’ reach decade high in UK

Warning issued as cases of highly contagious ‘100 day cough’ reach decade high in UK

By Nina McLaughlin

22-year-old vape addict’s heartbreaking final words before he was intubated with 1% chance of survival

organ transplant

22-year-old vape addict’s heartbreaking final words before he was intubated with 1% chance of survival

By JOE

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

organ transplant

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

By Charlie Herbert

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

air fryer

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

Chelsea

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

By Callum Boyle

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

Belle Delphine

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

By JOE

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

BBC

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

Football

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

Football

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

By Callum Boyle

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

TV

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

By Nina McLaughlin

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Driving

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

By Charlie Herbert

Rio Ferdinand trolls Arsenal fans with in-flight announcement on plane to Porto

Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand trolls Arsenal fans with in-flight announcement on plane to Porto

By Patrick McCarry

Pep Guardiola apologises for Kalvin Phillips remark that went too far

Football

Pep Guardiola apologises for Kalvin Phillips remark that went too far

By Patrick McCarry

New ‘nightmarish’ BBC drama about UK revolution ‘like nothing else on TV’

BBC

New ‘nightmarish’ BBC drama about UK revolution ‘like nothing else on TV’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories