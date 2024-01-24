Warning issued as cases of highly contagious ‘100 day cough’ reach decade high in UK

It seems to be inescapable

Warnings have been issued over the ‘100 day cough’ that has been plaguing the nation this winter.

The cough, which is also known as whooping cough, is highly contagious, and can be particularly dangerous for babies.

Caused by a bacterial infection in the lungs and breathing tubes, the ‘100 day cough’ can plague sufferers for weeks afterwards.

UKHSA data has revealed that there was 716 recorded cases of the cough from July to November last year, which is a huge increase on the 217 and 213 in the same period for the preceding years.

So far this year, 135 cases have already been recorded.

Dr Chris Johnson, a public health expert, has issued a warning to pregnant women and parents of young children to get vaccinated against the infection.

“With rates suppressed during the lockdowns of the pandemic we are naturally seeing a resurgence this year,” he said

“It can be very serious and lead to pneumonia and permanent brain damage.

“Young babies with whooping cough are at risk of dying from the disease.”

Professor Helen Bedford, an expert in child public health at University College London, echoed this sentiment, saying: “Whooping cough in young babies can be very serious and vaccinating their mothers in pregnancy is the only way of ensuring they are protected in the first few months.”

The NHS advises people see their GP if they or their child have the symptoms of whooping cough, or have had a cough for more than three weeks that is getting worse.

If you or your child are having significant breathing difficulties, fits or signs of pneumonia call 999 or go to your nearest A&E.

Children under six months and people with severe symptoms will normally be admitted to hospital for treatment.

For more information about whooping cough, you can visit the NHS website here.