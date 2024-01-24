Search icon

Health

24th Jan 2024

Warning issued as cases of highly contagious ‘100 day cough’ reach decade high in UK

Nina McLaughlin

It seems to be inescapable

Warnings have been issued over the ‘100 day cough’ that has been plaguing the nation this winter.

The cough, which is also known as whooping cough, is highly contagious, and can be particularly dangerous for babies.

Caused by a bacterial infection in the lungs and breathing tubes, the ‘100 day cough’ can plague sufferers for weeks afterwards.

UKHSA data has revealed that there was 716 recorded cases of the cough from July to November last year, which is a huge increase on the 217 and 213 in the same period for the preceding years.

So far this year, 135 cases have already been recorded.

Dr Chris Johnson, a public health expert, has issued a warning to pregnant women and parents of young children to get vaccinated against the infection.

“With rates suppressed during the lockdowns of the pandemic we are naturally seeing a resurgence this year,” he said

“It can be very serious and lead to pneumonia and permanent brain damage.

“Young babies with whooping cough are at risk of dying from the disease.”

Professor Helen Bedford, an expert in child public health at University College London, echoed this sentiment, saying: “Whooping cough in young babies can be very serious and vaccinating their mothers in pregnancy is the only way of ensuring they are protected in the first few months.”

The NHS advises people see their GP if they or their child have the symptoms of whooping cough, or have had a cough for more than three weeks that is getting worse.

If you or your child are having significant breathing difficulties, fits or signs of pneumonia call 999 or go to your nearest A&E.

Children under six months and people with severe symptoms will normally be admitted to hospital for treatment.

For more information about whooping cough, you can visit the NHS website here.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix cameras catch what Owen Farrell said at half-time during Ireland game

England Rugby

Netflix cameras catch what Owen Farrell said at half-time during Ireland game

By Patrick McCarry

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Hospitals sees surge in patients with Victorian disease as NHS warns of signs to look out for

Disease

Hospitals sees surge in patients with Victorian disease as NHS warns of signs to look out for

By Tobi Akingbade

Husband desperately tried to save wife who died from drinking water

Health

Husband desperately tried to save wife who died from drinking water

By Steve Hopkins

Here’s how long Brits are happy to leave food on the floor – and still eat it

5 second rule

Here’s how long Brits are happy to leave food on the floor – and still eat it

By Simon Bland

‘I could have been paralysed forever’: What it’s like living with the syndrome Justin Bieber has

Health

‘I could have been paralysed forever’: What it’s like living with the syndrome Justin Bieber has

By Maddy Mussen

Brits taking ice baths and even trying ‘colonic irrigation’ to maintain healthy immune system

Fitness

Brits taking ice baths and even trying ‘colonic irrigation’ to maintain healthy immune system

By Jack Peat

Brain death test in UK under review after baby declared dead began breathing two weeks later

Baby

Brain death test in UK under review after baby declared dead began breathing two weeks later

By Danny Jones

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Quincy Promes facing nine-year prison sentence in cocaine smuggling case

Crime

Quincy Promes facing nine-year prison sentence in cocaine smuggling case

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus owners urged to claim £120 worth of free games before deal ends

PlayStation Plus owners urged to claim £120 worth of free games before deal ends

By JOE

Third series of ‘gritty’ crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score set to be released this year

Third series of ‘gritty’ crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score set to be released this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Andre Onana involved in ‘furious bust-up’ at AFCON

Africa Cup of Nations

Andre Onana involved in ‘furious bust-up’ at AFCON

By Callum Boyle

Exact date heavy snow will blanket UK in major Greenland frost blast

Exact date heavy snow will blanket UK in major Greenland frost blast

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: How well do you remember Nathan Barley?

Benedict Cumberbatch

QUIZ: How well do you remember Nathan Barley?

By Wil Jones

Ben Affleck confirms he is no longer Batman

Batman

Ben Affleck confirms he is no longer Batman

By Carl Kinsella

Jamie Vardy equals Premier League goalscoring record

feature-homepage

Jamie Vardy equals Premier League goalscoring record

By Tom Victor

Jurgen Klopp slams ‘flat’ Anfield atmosphere in Carabao Cup win

Football

Jurgen Klopp slams ‘flat’ Anfield atmosphere in Carabao Cup win

By Callum Boyle

Queen starts eight days of mourning after death of Prince Philip

Prince Philip

Queen starts eight days of mourning after death of Prince Philip

By Wayne Farry

Conor McGregor was none too pleased with one member of Floyd Mayweather’s entourage

Boxing

Conor McGregor was none too pleased with one member of Floyd Mayweather’s entourage

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories