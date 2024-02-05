Taylor Swift announces new album after record-breaking Grammys win

She revealed her ‘two-year secret’

Taylor Swift announced she is releasing a new album this year as she made history with her fourth Album of the Year win at the Grammys.

Swift won the night’s biggest award for her album Midnights, making her the first artist to win the prize for a fourth time, surpassing Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

The popstar has previously won the award for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

And during the show she shocked fans by revealing that she would be releasing a new album in April this year.

Swift announced that The Tortured Poets Department would be arriving on April 19, and shared a photo of the album’s front cover on social media.

As she accepted another award on the night, for best pop vocal album, the 34-year-old said she had been keeping the album a secret for two years.

During her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she said: “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers.

“For me the reward is the work… All I want to do is keep doing this, so thanks so much for giving me the opportunity. Mind blown!”

The award was presented to her by Celine Dion, who revealed in 2022 that she was suffering from a rare neurological disorder, known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS). This has forced her to cancel tour dates, and she received a standing ovation on stage.

The other big winners on the night were Miley Cyrus, who picked up her first ever Grammy Award by winning Record of the Year for her song Flowers, and Billie Eilish, who took home Song of the Year for the Barbie song What Was I Made For?

