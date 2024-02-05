Search icon

News

05th Feb 2024

Taylor Swift announces new album after record-breaking Grammys win

Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift announces new album after record-breaking Grammys win

She revealed her ‘two-year secret’

Taylor Swift announced she is releasing a new album this year as she made history with her fourth Album of the Year win at the Grammys.

Swift won the night’s biggest award for her album Midnights, making her the first artist to win the prize for a fourth time, surpassing Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

The popstar has previously won the award for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

And during the show she shocked fans by revealing that she would be releasing a new album in April this year.

Swift announced that The Tortured Poets Department would be arriving on April 19, and shared a photo of the album’s front cover on social media.

As she accepted another award on the night, for best pop vocal album, the 34-year-old said she had been keeping the album a secret for two years.

During her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she said: “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers.

“For me the reward is the work… All I want to do is keep doing this, so thanks so much for giving me the opportunity. Mind blown!”

The award was presented to her by Celine Dion, who revealed in 2022 that she was suffering from a rare neurological disorder, known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS). This has forced her to cancel tour dates, and she received a standing ovation on stage.

The other big winners on the night were Miley Cyrus, who picked up her first ever Grammy Award by winning Record of the Year for her song Flowers, and Billie Eilish, who took home Song of the Year for the Barbie song What Was I Made For?

Related links:

The amount of time Taylor Swift appears on screen during NFL games as fans complain she ‘ruins’ them

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

Topics:

Grammy Awards,Taylor Swift

RELATED ARTICLES

Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award

Celine Dion

Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award

By Charlie Herbert

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘extremely awkward’ reaction to his joke about her

Golden Globes

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘extremely awkward’ reaction to his joke about her

By Stephen Porzio

Taylor Swift breaks world record for highest-grossing tour of all time

Eras tour

Taylor Swift breaks world record for highest-grossing tour of all time

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Warning issued as cases of highly contagious ‘100 day cough’ reach decade high in UK

Warning issued as cases of highly contagious ‘100 day cough’ reach decade high in UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Rick Astley has reached number one in the UK charts

Music

Rick Astley has reached number one in the UK charts

By Carl Anka

Isco claims Aston Villa chief Monchi ‘assaulted him’ at Sevilla

Football

Isco claims Aston Villa chief Monchi ‘assaulted him’ at Sevilla

By Callum Boyle

Petition for bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 final reaches 20,000 signatures

bank holiday

Petition for bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 final reaches 20,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

Facebook publishes dark ads used by Vote Leave during referendum campaign

aggregate iq

Facebook publishes dark ads used by Vote Leave during referendum campaign

By Oli Dugmore

Dozens injured after billionaire’s ship topples over in Scotland dockyard

Scotland

Dozens injured after billionaire’s ship topples over in Scotland dockyard

By Charlie Herbert

Run the Jewels star arrested moments after winning three Grammys

Run the Jewels star arrested moments after winning three Grammys

By Nina McLaughlin

Chelsea fans left stunned by Ben Chilwell’s post-match interview

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea fans left stunned by Ben Chilwell’s post-match interview

By Callum Boyle

BBC confirms release date for second series of acclaimed crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Aidan Gillen

BBC confirms release date for second series of acclaimed crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Carragher scolds Martin Ødegaard for his celebrations after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

Arsenal

Jamie Carragher scolds Martin Ødegaard for his celebrations after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Mykhailo Mudryk involved in altercation with Chelsea fan after Wolves defeat

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk involved in altercation with Chelsea fan after Wolves defeat

By Callum Boyle

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

Enterntainment

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Football community sends well-wishes to Demba Ba after horror injury

Demba Ba

Football community sends well-wishes to Demba Ba after horror injury

By Tom Victor

This awkward Tinder match unravels into Panda based weirdness

This awkward Tinder match unravels into Panda based weirdness

By Jordan Gold

Walkers crisps confirms another popular flavour has been axed for good

Crisps

Walkers crisps confirms another popular flavour has been axed for good

By Charlie Herbert

A look back through football’s most memorable and bewildering haircuts

Cesc Fabregas

A look back through football’s most memorable and bewildering haircuts

By Wayne Farry

Thousands join march in London to protest Gaza violence

Israel

Thousands join march in London to protest Gaza violence

By George McKay

Ben Shapiro so upset by Barbie he posted a 43-minute rant and set fire to dolls

Barbie

Ben Shapiro so upset by Barbie he posted a 43-minute rant and set fire to dolls

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories