Search icon

News

21st Sep 2023

Scientists confirm that one of the Mexican ‘aliens’ is ‘alive’ after controversial research

JOE

Alien bodies Mexico

Experts say scans showed the corpse was a ‘complete organic being’

Investigators who presented what they claimed to be two “non-human” bodies to Mexican congress have said that one of the corpses was pregnant when it died and the baby was “alive” and “intact”.

Last week, officials in Mexico presented two alleged “alien corpses” that they claimed to be 1,000 years old in front of Mexican Congress in what was described as a “watershed” moment.

Jaime Maussan, who has led investigations into alien phenomena for decades, stood with scientists, as the lids of coffin-like containers were opened to reveal the corpses recovered from a mine in Cusco, Peru.

Maussan’s team have now revealed the autopsy reports from the two specimens – which Maussan named Clara and Mauricio – and have claimed that a CT scan showed there could be “eggs” inside one of the bodies.

The scan was performed at the the Noor Clinic, in Huixquilucan, Mexico, by scientists on Monday, Infobae reports.

They declared that their studies indicate Clara “was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation”, arguing that large lumps in the body’s abdomen could be eggs.

The team claimed a CT scan revealed what could be ‘eggs’ inside the body (YouTube/Maussan TV)

The researchers said that although they were unable to determine whether it was an extraterrestrial life form or not from the scans, they showed it was a “complete organic being” and “not a body of different parts as some assumed.”

(YouTube/Maussan TV)

The corpses, reports said, had a genetic composition 30 per cent different to that of human beings, leading scientists to believe they are another species. They had three-fingered hands and feet, no teeth and stereoscopic vision.

Jaime Maussan, pictured, claims the corpses are ‘not part of our terrestrial evolution’ (Getty)

Carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) found the bodies were more than 1,000 years old.

Speaking under oath, alien investigator Maussan said “these specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution […] These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage.”

He said the corpses were found fossilised and authorities don’t know “whether they are aliens or not”.

The claims that the bodies could be extra-terrestrial though have been widely debunked by many in the scientific community.

Related links:

Scientists are ‘absolutely certain’ aliens exist in our Solar System

Mystery over ‘alien-like remains’ found on popular beach

Debris from an ‘alien spacecraft’ pulled from Pacific Ocean floor

Topics:

Aliens,Mexico

RELATED ARTICLES

New twist in discovery of 1,000-year-old ‘alien bodies’ as autopsies are released

Aliens

New twist in discovery of 1,000-year-old ‘alien bodies’ as autopsies are released

By Charlie Herbert

Scientist explains why ‘aliens’ presented in Mexico are probably fake

Aliens

Scientist explains why ‘aliens’ presented in Mexico are probably fake

By JOE

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

Aliens

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Study finds Covid-19 vaccine has ‘substantial’ effect on transmission

Coronavirus

Study finds Covid-19 vaccine has ‘substantial’ effect on transmission

By JOE

Myanmar actor arrested by 50 soldiers and social media taken down

Burma

Myanmar actor arrested by 50 soldiers and social media taken down

By Danny Jones

Drivers could be hit with ‘pay as you drive’ charges under new Tory plans

Climate Action

Drivers could be hit with ‘pay as you drive’ charges under new Tory plans

By Danny Jones

Airline’s new first-class suites are so prestige you’ll think you’re flying on a private jet

First Class

Airline’s new first-class suites are so prestige you’ll think you’re flying on a private jet

By Jack Peat

Home workers should go on spending spree when COVID-19 ends, says Rishi Sunak

Eat out to help out

Home workers should go on spending spree when COVID-19 ends, says Rishi Sunak

By Alex Roberts

Worker killed after getting trapped in bread machine just days after woman died in similar accident

Accident

Worker killed after getting trapped in bread machine just days after woman died in similar accident

By Simon Bland

Bruno Fernandes offers support to Andre Onana after mistake

Andre Onana

Bruno Fernandes offers support to Andre Onana after mistake

By Callum Boyle

Nearly all NFTs are now literally worthless after their valuation plummeted to $0

cryptocurrency

Nearly all NFTs are now literally worthless after their valuation plummeted to $0

By Steve Hopkins

Stephen Fry ‘rushed to hospital’ after falling ‘two metres’ off stage

Stephen Fry ‘rushed to hospital’ after falling ‘two metres’ off stage

By Charlie Herbert

Hardest University Challenge question Paxman ever asked stumps thousands – can you get it right?

Jeremy Paxman

Hardest University Challenge question Paxman ever asked stumps thousands – can you get it right?

By Charlie Herbert

Gabriel Jesus cracks Man United joke after Arsenal’s Champions League win

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus cracks Man United joke after Arsenal’s Champions League win

By Callum Boyle

Concerned mum reveals her daughter, 10, wants iPhone, iPad and laptop for Christmas

Concerned mum reveals her daughter, 10, wants iPhone, iPad and laptop for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

JOE’s Fantasy Football Tips – week 23

Fantasy Football

JOE’s Fantasy Football Tips – week 23

By Tom Victor

Morrissey reckons you should be playing his new video game instead of Pokemon Go

Morrissey

Morrissey reckons you should be playing his new video game instead of Pokemon Go

By Matt Tate

Another of David Beckham’s sons looks set to leave Arsenal

Children

Another of David Beckham’s sons looks set to leave Arsenal

By Tom Victor

The JOE Football Quiz: Week Eight

#joefootballquiz

The JOE Football Quiz: Week Eight

By Robert Redmond

Divock Origi reveals details of Jurgen Klopp’s heart-swelling team talk at half-time

Borussia Dortmund

Divock Origi reveals details of Jurgen Klopp’s heart-swelling team talk at half-time

By Kevin Beirne

DeAndre Yedlin and Hector Bellerin discuss Black Lives Matter

#BlackLivesMatter

DeAndre Yedlin and Hector Bellerin discuss Black Lives Matter

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories