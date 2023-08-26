Search icon

Lifestyle

26th Aug 2023

Scientists are ‘absolutely certain’ aliens exist in our Solar System

Joseph Loftus

And they’re likely to be on Venus

A NASA scientist is absolutely certain that alien life is out there, and not only just out there, but in our own Solar System.

Dr Michelle Thaller, research scientist at US-based Goddard Space Flight Centre.

She says that “possible signs of life’ have already been seen within the carbon-dioxide filled atmosphere, adding that she was absolutely certain that life exists somewhere.

She explained:”We see possible signs of life in the atmosphere of Venus. I never expected Venus. Venus is now one where we see something in the atmosphere that looks very much like it could be produced by bacteria.”

Getty Images

However while Venus seems drastically different to our own pretty planet, it has actually be described as ‘Earth’s twin’ due to it being a similar size and structure.

Astronomers believe that it is completely impossible for humans to exist on Venus.

Positioned JUST 67 million miles from the Sun, Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system where temperatures can reach 475 degrees celcius.

Despite this, scientists have often debated if microbial lifeforms could live in Venus’ clouds, surviving off sulfur, methane, and iron.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Largest hunt for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years is underway

Largest hunt for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years is underway

By Joseph Loftus

Mrs Brown’s Boys returns to TV screens next month after 10-year hiatus

Mrs Brown’s Boys returns to TV screens next month after 10-year hiatus

By Joseph Loftus

Couple decide to live on cruise ship permanently after finding it’s cheaper than paying mortgage

Cruise ship

Couple decide to live on cruise ship permanently after finding it’s cheaper than paying mortgage

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Petition for clemency for truck driver with 110-year jail sentence reaches 4.5m signatures

boycott

Petition for clemency for truck driver with 110-year jail sentence reaches 4.5m signatures

By Danny Jones

Parody: Meet Conor McGregor’s estranged brother

Conor McGregor

Parody: Meet Conor McGregor’s estranged brother

By JOE

Everyone is *really* struggling to spell ‘pregnant’ correctly on Yahoo Answers

pregnancy

Everyone is *really* struggling to spell ‘pregnant’ correctly on Yahoo Answers

By JOE

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprise BBC presenter live on air

BBC

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprise BBC presenter live on air

By Niamh Maher

Starbucks launch spooky Halloween ‘Frappula’ Frappuccino

Coffee

Starbucks launch spooky Halloween ‘Frappula’ Frappuccino

By JOE

So this is the reason some people suffer from ‘resting bitch face’

Face

So this is the reason some people suffer from ‘resting bitch face’

By Laura Holland

Paul McCartney poses on Abbey Road crossing – car refuses to stop for him

Abbey Road

Paul McCartney poses on Abbey Road crossing – car refuses to stop for him

By Charlie Herbert

Entire Spanish women’s backroom staff resign amid kiss scandal

Football

Entire Spanish women’s backroom staff resign amid kiss scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Brother and sister among four people who died on way to exam celebrations

Brother and sister among four people who died on way to exam celebrations

By Stephen Porzio

FIFA suspends Spanish football chief amid World Cup kiss row

Football

FIFA suspends Spanish football chief amid World Cup kiss row

By Joseph Loftus

Sean O’Malley claims he’s allowed to cheat on wife because he ‘pays for everything’

Sean O’Malley claims he’s allowed to cheat on wife because he ‘pays for everything’

By Joseph Loftus

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse announces she’s pregnant live on TV

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse announces she’s pregnant live on TV

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

The FA are considering putting England forward to host the 2030 World Cup

England (football)

The FA are considering putting England forward to host the 2030 World Cup

By Reuben Pinder

Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone verbally agree to fight at middleweight, yes middleweight

Donald Cerrone

Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone verbally agree to fight at middleweight, yes middleweight

By Darragh Murphy

The film that genuinely traumatised an entire generation is being remade

Movies

The film that genuinely traumatised an entire generation is being remade

By Paul Moore

FA to investigate whether Roberto Firmino racially abused Mason Holgate during Merseyside derby

Everton

FA to investigate whether Roberto Firmino racially abused Mason Holgate during Merseyside derby

By Ben Kiely

Gemma Collins is the latest star to ask for Dictionary to change the meaning of “Essex Girl”

Essex

Gemma Collins is the latest star to ask for Dictionary to change the meaning of “Essex Girl”

By Ben Kenyon

A scene by scene analysis of the funniest moment in the history of The Chase

Bradley Walsh

A scene by scene analysis of the funniest moment in the history of The Chase

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories