Search icon

Science

13th Sep 2023

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

Steve Hopkins

‘We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality’

In a rather remarkable unboxing event, officials presented two allegedly “non human” bodies that are believed to be 1,000 years old.

Just weeks after the Pentagon released formerly classified images and videos of UFOs, the two corpses were revealed on Tuesday in front of Mexican Congress in what was described as a “watershed” moment.

Jaime Maussan, who has led investigations into alien phenomena for decades, stood with scientists, as the lids of coffin-like containers were opened to reveal the corpses recovered from a mine in Cusco, Peru.

The corpses, reports said, had a genetic composition 30 per cent different to that of human beings, leading scientists to believe they are another species. They had three-fingered hands and feet, no teeth and stereoscopic vision.

Carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) found the bodies were more than 1,000 years old.

Speaking under oath, alien investigator Jaime Maussan said “these specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution […] These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage.”

He said the corpses were found fossilised and authorities don’t know “whether they are aliens or not”.

He added: “But they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history. We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality.”

While the bodies were humanoid in shape, they had a retractable neck and long skull, more “typical of birds”, El País reported, and had strong, light bones.

Experts in congress told deputies at the event that one of the beings carried eggs with embryos inside them, and had implants of cadmium and osmium metals.

Maussan described the event as a “watershed” moment and the first time Mexico had acknowledged the phenomenon.

Abraham Avi Loeb, the Director of the Harvard Astronomy Department, appeared by video link at the hearing and urged the Mexican government to allow international scientists to research the discovery further.

A number of US military officials spoke at Tuesday’s hearing, including Robert Salas, a retired USAF lieutenant. He told the hearing that “our sky is full of [UAPs – unidentified anomalous phenomena].”

According to a report by Infobae, he said: “Sightings are not rare or isolated, they are routine. It is a stigma of the [UAP] and poses a powerful challenge to national security.”

Related links:

Topics:

Aliens,Mexico,UFO,UFOs

RELATED ARTICLES

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

Gender reveal

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

By Charlie Herbert

Mystery over ‘alien-like remains’ found on popular beach

Aliens

Mystery over ‘alien-like remains’ found on popular beach

By JOE

Debris from an ‘alien spacecraft’ pulled from Pacific Ocean floor

Alien

Debris from an ‘alien spacecraft’ pulled from Pacific Ocean floor

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

One in ten Brits think dinosaurs still exist somewhere in the world, according to study

Dinosaurs

One in ten Brits think dinosaurs still exist somewhere in the world, according to study

By Charlie Herbert

Woman donated husband’s body to science but it ended up being blown up by military

Woman donated husband’s body to science but it ended up being blown up by military

By Callum Boyle

Scientists spot mystery object in space ‘unlike anything ever seen’ – and it’s sending signals to us

ICAR

Scientists spot mystery object in space ‘unlike anything ever seen’ – and it’s sending signals to us

By Kieran Galpin

Incredible case of the only known individual whose parents were two different species

Ancient times

Incredible case of the only known individual whose parents were two different species

By Kieran Galpin

Scientists are ‘absolutely certain’ aliens exist in our Solar System

Scientists are ‘absolutely certain’ aliens exist in our Solar System

By Joseph Loftus

Massive Chinese rocket falling to Earth and experts can’t figure out where it will hit

Massive Chinese rocket falling to Earth and experts can’t figure out where it will hit

By Kieran Galpin

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

Arsenal

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

By Callum Boyle

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

By Joseph Loftus

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

By Charlie Herbert

Martial arts expert shares ‘best option’ to take in an XL bully attack

Martial arts expert shares ‘best option’ to take in an XL bully attack

By Steve Hopkins

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

Australia

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

By Charlie Herbert

Ally McCoist slams Scotland fans for booing God Save the King

Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist slams Scotland fans for booing God Save the King

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool charter private jet to get injured Naby Keita back to the UK

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool charter private jet to get injured Naby Keita back to the UK

By Simon Lloyd

Arsenal may face a fight to keep Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal may face a fight to keep Alexis Sanchez

By Tom Victor

One dead and 20 injured in New Jersey music festival shooting

new jersey

One dead and 20 injured in New Jersey music festival shooting

By Oli Dugmore

Neymar’s Twitch account suspended after he revealed Richarlison’s phone number

Football

Neymar’s Twitch account suspended after he revealed Richarlison’s phone number

By Reuben Pinder

Another goalkeeping howler, courtesy of Dave Beasant’s son

Dave Beasant

Another goalkeeping howler, courtesy of Dave Beasant’s son

By JOE

This moment from First Dates Ireland is the most awkward end to a date ever

First Dates

This moment from First Dates Ireland is the most awkward end to a date ever

By Alan Loughnane

Load more stories