Scientist explains why ‘aliens’ presented in Mexico are probably fake

‘We are not alone in this vast universe’, or are we?

In a rather remarkable unboxing event earlier this week, officials presented two allegedly “non human” bodies that are believed to be 1,000 years old.

Just weeks after the Pentagon released formerly classified images and videos of UFOs, the two corpses were revealed on Tuesday in front of Mexican Congress in what was described as a “watershed” moment.

Jaime Maussan, who has led investigations into alien phenomena for decades, stood with scientists, as the lids of coffin-like containers were opened to reveal the corpses recovered from a mine in Cusco, Peru.

The corpses, reports said, had a genetic composition 30 per cent different to that of human beings, leading scientists to believe they are another species. They had three-fingered hands and feet, no teeth and stereoscopic vision.

Mexico is unboxing aliens 👽😂. pic.twitter.com/OrToUTjShX — Davidi Ohmbra (@iohmbra) September 13, 2023

Scientists display two alleged alien corpses at Mexico’s Congress, which were retrieved from mines in Cusco, Peru#alien #Mexico #UFOpic.twitter.com/HxNFnkMtwd — Adapted (@adapteddotsite) September 13, 2023

CONGRESS IN MEXICO HAVE SHOWN AN ALIEN BODY. pic.twitter.com/LxyEaq7C71 — 👽 AND 🌺 (@VETANDARAFLZ) September 13, 2023

Mexico #UAP / #UFO Hearing Alien Bodies:

– Recovered in Peru in a diatom mine

– Found in 2017 between Palpa & Nazca

– Not part of our terrestrial evolution

– Carbon dated at approx 1000 years old

– Not mummies, bodies are intact

– Thoroughly researched 😮 #ufoX #uapX #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/R9y9tLEbIu — Chris (@ChrisCYVR) September 13, 2023

Carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) found the bodies were more than 1,000 years old.

Speaking under oath, alien investigator Jaime Maussan said “these specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution […] These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage.”

He said the corpses were found fossilised and authorities don’t know “whether they are aliens or not”.

He added: “But they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history. We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality.”

While the bodies were humanoid in shape, they had a retractable neck and long skull, more “typical of birds”, El País reported, and had strong, light bones.

Experts in congress told deputies at the event that one of the beings carried eggs with embryos inside them, and had implants of cadmium and osmium metals.

Maussan described the event as a “watershed” moment and the first time Mexico had acknowledged the phenomenon.

Two alleged alien corpses have been shown to Mexican politicians.

A journalist and UFO enthusiast testified under oath about the estimated age of the mummified specimens and the techniques used by scientists to examine them.



Read more here: https://t.co/IqS4uih6TQ pic.twitter.com/C2jrKtoYGk — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 13, 2023

Now, however, one scientist has given her reasonings on why the bodies are probably fake.

Speaking to AP, Julieta Fierro, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said some details in the case “made no sense”.

She also explained that her university had not endorsed the discovery despite Maussan claiming they had.

Fierro too claimed that they would need to do more tests than an X-ray to determine if the beings were ‘non-human’.

She said: “Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don’t believe in them.”

Maussan has been linked to debunked alien conspiracies in the past which has also created a lot of speculation on whether or not these claims of alien life are real.

Related links: