29th Oct 2025

Ryanair launch ‘rescue flights’ after UK airline suspends all operations

Harry Warner

All flights have been cancelled which could affect 1.3 million people

Ryanair has launched rescue flights after UK airline Eastern Airways suspended all operations at the start of the week.

This comes after the regional airline announced it had filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator as per the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Several flights were cancelled on Monday.

The CAA confirmed the news in a statement.

It read: “Eastern Airways, which operated regional services from airports across the United Kingdom, has suspended operations.

An Eastern Airways Embraer 190. Credit: Adobe Stock

“All Eastern Airways operated flights are now cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.

“Eastern Airways customers are therefore urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.”

Now, Ryanair has announced it is set to operate ‘rescue flights’ from just £29.99 for passengers “left stranded by Eastern Airways’ sudden suspension of operations and cancellation of 6 routes within the UK including the London Gatwick to Newquay route from October.”

The airline is set to cover one of Eastern Airways’ key routes between London Stansted and Newquay with six flights per week with tickets starting at £29.99.

Ryanair’s Director of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair – Europe’s most reliable and low fare airline is saving the day yet again with rescue fares from just £29.99 on the airline’s 6x weekly flights between London Stansted and Newquay, available for Eastern Airways passengers affected by this sudden London Gatwick to Newquay route cut.”

You can see flights here.

Headquartered at Humberside Airport, Eastern fly to six regional destinations across England and Scotland: London Gatwick, Newquay, Wick, Aberdeen, Teesside International and Humberside.

The airline flies around 1.3 million people per year.

The airline is also known for its corporate agreements, often transporting football teams around the country in the past as well as working in the oil and gas industry.

It also has agreements with Dutch carrier KLM on certain routes.

Eastern’s fleet grew considerably after it had looked to capitalise on the latest downfall of Flybe in 2020, taking on many of its aircraft and even starting operations to Manchester, Gibraltar, Belfast and Dublin, although routes have since been reduced again.

The airline operates around 14 aircraft, as per Flightradar24, of small size regional aircraft with seating capacities ranging from 29 to 100 passengers.

These include their most well-known, the Jetstream 41, the ATR 72-600, Embraer 170 and Embraer 190, the later two being jets.

Eastern Airways current list of destinations. Screengrab: Eastern Airways website.

Eastern Airways represents the struggling regional airline market in the UK which has seen a number of airlines collapse since the turn of the millennium.

Historic carriers including the likes of Dan-Air, British Regional Airlines and Flybe failed to uphold profitable operations, with Flybe being the most recent casualty before Eastern.

Eastern were founded back in 1997.

Between the late 90s and early 2000s, the UK saw a peak in regional airlines, a market which has all but since been decimated.

Only Scottish airline Loganair remains as the sole dedicated regional UK airline, with Aurigny and Blue Islands offering services to the channel islands.

Ryanair and EasyJet offer some internal flights such as Manchester to Newquay and Bournemouth to Edinburgh.

Topics:

Aviation,eastern airways,regional,Travel,UK

