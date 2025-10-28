Major UK airline on brink of collapse as it ‘suspends operations’

All flights have been cancelled which could affect 1.3 million people

A major UK airline has “suspended operations” and is on the brink of collapse as per the BBC and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Regional airline Eastern Airways is on the brink of collapse after the company filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator.

This comes after the cancellation of several flights on Monday.

The CAA confirmed the news in a statement.

It read: “Eastern Airways, which operated regional services from airports across the United Kingdom, has suspended operations.

“All Eastern Airways operated flights are now cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.

“Eastern Airways customers are therefore urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.”

Headquartered at Humberside Airport, Eastern fly to six regional destinations across England and Scotland: London Gatwick, Newquay, Wick, Aberdeen, Teesside International and Humberside.

The airline is also known for its corporate agreements, often transporting football teams around the country as well as working in the oil and gas industry.

Eastern’s fleet grew considerably after it had looked to capitalise on the latest downfall of Flybe in 2020, taking on many of its aircraft and even starting operations to Manchester, Gibraltar, Belfast and Dublin, although routes have since been reduced again.

The airline operate a number of small size regional aircraft with seating capacities ranging from 29 to 100 passengers.

These include their most well-known, the Jetstream 41, the ATR 72-600, Embraer 170 and Embraer 190, the later two being jets.