Search icon

News

28th Oct 2025

Major UK airline on brink of collapse as it ‘suspends operations’

Harry Warner

All flights have been cancelled which could affect 1.3 million people

A major UK airline has “suspended operations” and is on the brink of collapse as per the BBC and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Regional airline Eastern Airways is on the brink of collapse after the company filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator.

This comes after the cancellation of several flights on Monday.

The CAA confirmed the news in a statement.

It read: “Eastern Airways, which operated regional services from airports across the United Kingdom, has suspended operations.

“All Eastern Airways operated flights are now cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.

“Eastern Airways customers are therefore urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.”

Headquartered at Humberside Airport, Eastern fly to six regional destinations across England and Scotland: London Gatwick, Newquay, Wick, Aberdeen, Teesside International and Humberside.

The airline is also known for its corporate agreements, often transporting football teams around the country as well as working in the oil and gas industry.

Eastern’s fleet grew considerably after it had looked to capitalise on the latest downfall of Flybe in 2020, taking on many of its aircraft and even starting operations to Manchester, Gibraltar, Belfast and Dublin, although routes have since been reduced again.

The airline operate a number of small size regional aircraft with seating capacities ranging from 29 to 100 passengers.

These include their most well-known, the Jetstream 41, the ATR 72-600, Embraer 170 and Embraer 190, the later two being jets.

Topics:

Aviation,eastern airways,regional,Travel,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

By Sammi Minion

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

By Sammi Minion

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

Bars

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

By Ava Keady

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

harry

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

By Harry Warner

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

By Ava Keady

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

Football

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

harry

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

By Harry Warner

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

Cadburys

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

By Joseph Loftus

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

decoration

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

By Ava Keady

Load more stories