20th Nov 2024

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

Harry Warner

The band mourned the death of their friend and bandmember

Liam Payne’s funeral is being held today with people close to the singer attending to mourn their loss.

The One Direction member died on the 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Many friends, family and famous faces are present including Simon Cowell, all of One Direction and other well-known people.

One Direction formed in 2010, appearing on the X Factor where they finished third.

The band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Members of the band include the famous names of Harry Style, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik and made up one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

Other famous names at the funeral include James Cordon, Scott Mills and Robbie Keane.

The band and others close to the singer paid tribute upon the news of Payne’s death last month.

Rita Ora teared up during a concert when she sang the 2018 hit single ‘For You’ which the pair had collaborated together on with Ora describing him as “one of the kindest people that I knew.”

Horan paid tribute to Payne in a heartfelt post, as he wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.”

Meanwhile Zayn Malik postponed tour dates in light of the events.

He paid tribute before that as he wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

Payne will certainly be missed by his family, friends and fans.

