Old Trafford voted highest-rated Premier League stadium

Argue amongst yourselves

A study has confirmed that Old Trafford is the highest-rated stadium in the Premier League.

Research conducted by KingCasinoBonus.uk assessed the Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor review scores as well as capacity for every stadium in the top flight.

Manchester United’s Old Trafford came in at number one with a score of 85.56 out of 100. Anfield came in closely in second place with with a score of 81.76.

Arsenal and Tottenham make up the top four spots, with the Gunners coming in at third with 76.45 out of 100 and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium scoring 70.18 out of 100.

United’s neighbours Manchester City occupy fifth spot (69.27) and Newcastle United take sixth (62.50) while Fulham, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest make up the rest of the top 10.

Premier League newcomers Luton Town are at the bottom of the pile with Kenilworth Road (yes, the one with that away end) scoring 10.24 out of 100.

The other two joining Luton in the bottom three are Bournemouth in 19th, scoring 25.40 and Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park with 27.64.

Brighton (11th), Everton (12th), Aston Villa (13th), West Ham United (14th), Brentford (15th), Wolves (16th) and Burnley (17th) make up the rest of the order.

