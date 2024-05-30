Search icon

News

30th May 2024

Old Trafford voted highest-rated Premier League stadium

Callum Boyle

Old Trafford

Argue amongst yourselves

A study has confirmed that Old Trafford is the highest-rated stadium in the Premier League.

Research conducted by KingCasinoBonus.uk assessed the Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor review scores as well as capacity for every stadium in the top flight.

Manchester United’s Old Trafford came in at number one with a score of 85.56 out of 100. Anfield came in closely in second place with with a score of 81.76.

Arsenal and Tottenham make up the top four spots, with the Gunners coming in at third with 76.45 out of 100 and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium scoring 70.18 out of 100.

United’s neighbours Manchester City occupy fifth spot (69.27) and Newcastle United take sixth (62.50) while Fulham, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest make up the rest of the top 10.

Premier League newcomers Luton Town are at the bottom of the pile with Kenilworth Road (yes, the one with that away end) scoring 10.24 out of 100.

The other two joining Luton in the bottom three are Bournemouth in 19th, scoring 25.40 and Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park with 27.64.

Brighton (11th), Everton (12th), Aston Villa (13th), West Ham United (14th), Brentford (15th), Wolves (16th) and Burnley (17th) make up the rest of the order.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

Erik Ten Hag

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

By Callum Boyle

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

Football

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

By Callum Boyle

Ex-Man United star Ruud van Nistelrooy linked with Premier League job 

Chelsea

Ex-Man United star Ruud van Nistelrooy linked with Premier League job 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

Bitcoin

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

By Ryan Price

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

By Joseph Loftus

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

Court

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

By Ryan Price

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ image

Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ image

By Simon Kelly

Homeless forced out of Edinburgh to make way for Taylor Swift fans

Edinburgh

Homeless forced out of Edinburgh to make way for Taylor Swift fans

By Ryan Price

Horrific details emerge as person ‘falls into’ plane engine at Schiphol Airport

Horrific details emerge as person ‘falls into’ plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Joseph Loftus

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

Bitcoin

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

By Ryan Price

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

Chris Evans

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

Donald Trump

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

By Stephen Porzio

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

Court

Suspended driver shocks judge by turning up to court call while driving

By Ryan Price

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ image

Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ image

By Simon Kelly

Homeless forced out of Edinburgh to make way for Taylor Swift fans

Edinburgh

Homeless forced out of Edinburgh to make way for Taylor Swift fans

By Ryan Price

Fans furious after claiming technical fault ‘ruined’ Conference League final 

Conference League

Fans furious after claiming technical fault ‘ruined’ Conference League final 

By Callum Boyle

Horrific details emerge as person ‘falls into’ plane engine at Schiphol Airport

Horrific details emerge as person ‘falls into’ plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Joseph Loftus

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories