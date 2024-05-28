Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

‘I plan to rest and reset mentally’

Marcus Rashford has announced that he will be taking a break from social media.

Rashford has endured a difficult campaign this season, struggling to replicate last year’s form in which he scored 30 goals in all competitions.

This time round, the forward only scored eight goals and was also left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros this summer.

Off the pitch Rashford has also been embroiled in controversy and was dropped from the side after he was spotted out in Belfast the night before calling in sick to training.

His mother also revealed earlier this year that Rashford has had to deal with two family deaths which “set him back a lot”.

Despite his struggles the season ended on a high for Rashford and Manchester United as they won the FA Cup but the 26-year-old says he now wants to “rest and reset mentally” following the long campaing.

Posting to social media for the final time, he said: “It’s time to come off Socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively. Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t just remember at United, we always stick together.”

Rashford receives backing from United fans

After informing supporters of his decision, many were on hand to pledge their support to the United star.

One fan said: “Rest up & come back stronger, Rashy.”

Another commented: “Enjoy your time off bro, you’ve earned it. Well done on an epic way to end the season!”

A third added: “Recharge, go again next season and shut them haters up.”

Meanwhile a fourth wrote: “We’re all behind you Marcus.”

