03rd Jun 2024

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nina McLaughlin

Nigel Farage has announced that he will be running on July 4

The former UKIP leader has been announced as the new leader of Reform after insisting last week that he would not be running.

The 60-year-old said last week that he had thought “long and hard” about standing, but claimed it was “not the right time”, via Sky News.

However, in a new update today, he said “it would be wrong” for him not to stand.

He claims his reversal over the decision is “not a sign of weakness” but instead a “sign of strength”.

He is set to stand in the Essex seat of Clacton, opposite representatives from the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Labour.

It will be Farage’s eighth attempt at trying to get a seat in Parliament.

WATCH: Nigel Farage grilled by journalists at press conference

