Search icon

News

29th May 2024

BBC News presenter apologises after sharing thoughts on Nigel Farage on air

Charlie Herbert

BBC News presenter apologises after sharing thoughts on Nigel Farage on air

Farage posted about the BBC News presenter’s comments

A BBC News presenter had to apologise on air for comments she had made earlier about Nigel Farage.

Geeta Guru-Murthy was presenting the BBC’s news channel as Nigel Farage delivered a speech endorsing Reform UK in Dover.

During his speech, the former UKIP leader quoted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had previously said “aggressive young males” were coming into Poland.

Farage also defended his use of the term ‘invasion’ to describe migrants crossing the Channel on small boat, claiming that his use of the word was “pretty appropriate.”

As the broadcast cut back to Guru-Murthy in the BBC News studio, she said: “Nigel Farage with his customary inflammatory language there at a Reform UK press conference.

“He declined to stand for a seat. But we will have more on what Farage is saying.”

Her comments attracted the attention of the far-right politician, who took to X to accuse the BBC of a lack of impartiality.

Around two hours later, Guru-Murthy issued an apology on air, stating that her language “didn’t meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality.”

She said: “Now, an apology. Earlier today we heard live from Nigel Farage, speaking at that election event we just saw.

“When we came away from his live speech, I used language to describe it which didn’t meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality. I’d like to apologise to Mr Farage and viewers for this.”

Responding to the apology, Farage gave the news presenter “credit where credit is due” and thanked her.

He added: “I hope the BBC will not continue to display prejudice in this election campaign.”

Farage will not be standing in this year’s general election – having tried and failed to be elected as an MP on seven previous occasions – but that hasn’t stopped voters hearing plenty from him in recent days.

He caused controversy earlier this week following an interview with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips in which he blamed members of the Muslim community for “diminishing the quality of British life.”

Related links:

James Blunt says Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘not a bad idea’

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

WATCH: Asking Jeremy Corbyn’s constituents if they care he’s not Labour

Topics:

BBC News,general election 2024,Nigel Farage

RELATED ARTICLES

Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

general election 2024

Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Kylian Mbappe reveals which side he wants to join after Real Madrid

AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe reveals which side he wants to join after Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

Fast Food

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

By JOE

James Blunt says Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘not a bad idea’

James Blunt

James Blunt says Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘not a bad idea’

By Ryan Price

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

Australia

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

By JOE

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

american pie

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

By JOE

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

Atlantic Ocean

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 15 years is getting a surprise sequel

One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 15 years is getting a surprise sequel

By Stephen Porzio

Kylian Mbappe reveals which side he wants to join after Real Madrid

AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe reveals which side he wants to join after Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp says he ‘wouldn’t have survived a year’ under Todd Boehly

Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp says he ‘wouldn’t have survived a year’ under Todd Boehly

By Ryan Price

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

England (football)

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

By Callum Boyle

Saudi Pro League set to make major change which could affect European clubs 

Football

Saudi Pro League set to make major change which could affect European clubs 

By Callum Boyle

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

Daisy Edgar-Jones

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Usyk vs Fury rematch confirmed for December 21

Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk vs Fury rematch confirmed for December 21

By Charlie Herbert

New footage released from horror film shot from the perspective of the killer

Entertainment

New footage released from horror film shot from the perspective of the killer

By Ryan Price

People convinced Jurgen Klopp made Ten Hag dig over Jadon Sancho treatment 

Erik Ten Hag

People convinced Jurgen Klopp made Ten Hag dig over Jadon Sancho treatment 

By Callum Boyle

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

Fast Food

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

By JOE

Man United staff given one week to decide on redundancy offer

Football

Man United staff given one week to decide on redundancy offer

By Callum Boyle

James Blunt says Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘not a bad idea’

James Blunt

James Blunt says Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘not a bad idea’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories