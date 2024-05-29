BBC News presenter apologises after sharing thoughts on Nigel Farage on air

A BBC News presenter had to apologise on air for comments she had made earlier about Nigel Farage.

Geeta Guru-Murthy was presenting the BBC’s news channel as Nigel Farage delivered a speech endorsing Reform UK in Dover.

During his speech, the former UKIP leader quoted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had previously said “aggressive young males” were coming into Poland.

Farage also defended his use of the term ‘invasion’ to describe migrants crossing the Channel on small boat, claiming that his use of the word was “pretty appropriate.”

As the broadcast cut back to Guru-Murthy in the BBC News studio, she said: “Nigel Farage with his customary inflammatory language there at a Reform UK press conference.

“He declined to stand for a seat. But we will have more on what Farage is saying.”

Her comments attracted the attention of the far-right politician, who took to X to accuse the BBC of a lack of impartiality.

Around two hours later, Guru-Murthy issued an apology on air, stating that her language “didn’t meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality.”

She said: “Now, an apology. Earlier today we heard live from Nigel Farage, speaking at that election event we just saw.

“When we came away from his live speech, I used language to describe it which didn’t meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality. I’d like to apologise to Mr Farage and viewers for this.”

BBC newsreader Geeta Guru-Murthy apologises on-air after accusing Nigel Farage of 'customary inflammatory language' during his speech at a Reform UK press conference in Dover today

Responding to the apology, Farage gave the news presenter “credit where credit is due” and thanked her.

He added: “I hope the BBC will not continue to display prejudice in this election campaign.”

Farage will not be standing in this year’s general election – having tried and failed to be elected as an MP on seven previous occasions – but that hasn’t stopped voters hearing plenty from him in recent days.

He caused controversy earlier this week following an interview with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips in which he blamed members of the Muslim community for “diminishing the quality of British life.”

