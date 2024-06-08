New CCTV shows missing TV doctor walking towards mountains

The This Morning and The One Show was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

New CCTV footage has emerged showing Michael Mosley leaving the village of Pedi on the island of Symi on Wednesday, seemingly heading towards rocky hills.

The TV doctor failed to return to his family after setting off on a walk while on holiday on the Greek island.

His wife, Dr Clare Bailey, reported him missing on Wednesday evening and an extensive search effort has been in place to try to find the 67-year-old for several days.

The alarm was initially raised via a Facebook post at around 5:30pm on Wednesday, confirming his disappearance.

The statement read: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Since Thursday, the search has intensified, with police officers and firefighters using drones and a specialist dog unit to scour the island. The coastguard is involved, with divers also joining the search.

Now, new CCTV footage appears to show one of the last-known sightings of the 67-year-old walking with an umbrella next to the marina in the village of Pedi, shortly after he left his wife and children.

New exclusive footage of a man believed to be Michael Mosley as he walked past the marina of Pedi village on the island of #Symi. He has been missing since 5/6. #mosley #michaelmosley @DrMichaelMosley #Greece pic.twitter.com/2ztQsgjmb8 — 𝙺𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚜 𝙺𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚛𝚐𝚒𝚜 (@KallergisK) June 8, 2024

This is believed to be one of the last two CCTV sightings of Dr Mosley, before he left the village and entered more challenging terrain.

As a result of the new footage, firefighters started searching a 4 mile (6.5km) radius over a mountainous area that is surrounded by sea earlier this morning.

A member of the search team told the BBC that the operation to find the missing husband and father is a “race against time” and added that he could be “anywhere”.

“The path is not easy to follow, if he took a wrong turn, he would be lost,” she said.

One theory that has emerged in recent hours is that Dr Mosley was trying to take a much longer route than previously thought, passing over miles of exposed hillside. His accommodation was located in the main town.

Officials are now understood to be excluding the possibility that the father-of-four came to harm while walking between the beach and Pedi.

Joe Inwood of BBC Newsnight has been on the island of Symi since Thursday and shared the challenges that they are facing on the ground.

“I can tell you it is scorching here,” he said. Temperatures reached highs of 35C yesterday.

“I’ve also managed to twist my ankle,” he added. “I’ve only done a short bit of this, my producer came back feeling like she’d had too much sun just from that.

“It’s worth pointing out it is a perilous walk even though it is fairly straightforward.”

He continued: “He is definitely not on that path, there’s no shade throughout, there’s no cover.”

He described the path as having “lots of exposed rock, very, very few places to hide from the baking sun.”

Michael Mosley is best known for his frequent appearances on BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning.

He also hosts the Just One Thing health podcast for the BBC and is credited with the rising popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight.

