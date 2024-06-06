This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

The TV doctor went for a walk yesterday and never returned.

Dr Michael Mosley, best known for appearing on television programmes like This Morning and The One Show, has reportedly gone missing on the Greek holiday island of Symi.

An appeal for his whereabouts has been shared in a local Facebook group after he went off for a walk on his own yesterday and hasn’t yet returned to his family.

The appeal read: “A search and rescue team is coming from Athens with drones and other more sophisticated equipment to extend the search.

“They are expected to arrive by about 1 p.m.”

The post, which included a picture of the well-known medic, added: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Dr Mosley also hosts the Just One Thing health podcast for the BBC and is credited with the rising popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight.

According to reports, Dr Mosley’s wife, respected doctor Clare Bailey, raised the alert when he didn’t return home by 7.30 pm as expected.