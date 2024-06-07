CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

The TV doctor hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

New CCTV footage of Dr Michael Mosley has been released, and it appears to show the This Morning star less than half an hour after he left to go for a walk while on the Greek island of Symi.

The 67-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, and the alarm was raised later that day in a post on Facebook.

“Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Since then, the search has intensified, with police officers and firefighters using drones and a specialist dog unit to scour the island. The coastguard has also got involved, with divers also joining the search.

The new CCTV footage appears to show Mosley in the village of Pedi.

It was previously thought that the doctor had gone missing while walking from Saint Nicholas Beach to Pedi. The BBC reports that officials are now understood to be excluding this as a possibility.

The BBC also reports that they have seen a second piece of CCTV footage from a premises nearby, which appeared to show Mosley and was time stamped at 13.50.

Joe Inwood of BBC Newsnight is on the island of Symi and shared the challenges that they are facing on the ground.

“I can tell you it is scorching here,” he said. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 36C on Friday.

“I’ve also managed to twist my ankle, I’ve only done a short bit of this, my producer came back feeling like she’d had too much sun just from that. It’s worth pointing out it is a perilous walk even though it is fairly straightforward.”

He continued: “He is definitely not on that path, there’s no shade throughout, there’s no cover.”

He described the path as having “lots of exposed rock, very, very few places to hide from the baking sun.”

