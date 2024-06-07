Search icon

News

07th Jun 2024

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

Nina McLaughlin

The TV doctor hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

New CCTV footage of Dr Michael Mosley has been released, and it appears to show the This Morning star less than half an hour after he left to go for a walk while on the Greek island of Symi.

The 67-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, and the alarm was raised later that day in a post on Facebook.

 “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

Since then, the search has intensified, with police officers and firefighters using drones and a specialist dog unit to scour the island. The coastguard has also got involved, with divers also joining the search.

The new CCTV footage appears to show Mosley in the village of Pedi.

It was previously thought that the doctor had gone missing while walking from Saint Nicholas Beach to Pedi. The BBC reports that officials are now understood to be excluding this as a possibility.

The BBC also reports that they have seen a second piece of CCTV footage from a premises nearby, which appeared to show Mosley and was time stamped at 13.50.

Joe Inwood of BBC Newsnight is on the island of Symi and shared the challenges that they are facing on the ground.

“I can tell you it is scorching here,” he said. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 36C on Friday.

“I’ve also managed to twist my ankle, I’ve only done a short bit of this, my producer came back feeling like she’d had too much sun just from that. It’s worth pointing out it is a perilous walk even though it is fairly straightforward.”

He continued: “He is definitely not on that path, there’s no shade throughout, there’s no cover.”

He described the path as having “lots of exposed rock, very, very few places to hide from the baking sun.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

England

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

BBC

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

By JOE

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Fire

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

By Ryan Price

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

BBC

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

By Ryan Price

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

England

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

By Ryan Price

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

Arsenal

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

By Ryan Price

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

BBC

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

By JOE

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

Champions League

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

By Ryan Price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

By Joseph Loftus

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

By Nina McLaughlin

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Fire

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

BBC

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

By Ryan Price

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

England

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

By Ryan Price

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories