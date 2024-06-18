Search icon

News

18th Jun 2024

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

Charlie Herbert

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

An urgent appeal had been issued by police earlier on Monday

Three children who had gone missing following a day at Thorpe Park have been found safe in London, police have said.

Khandi, 14, Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, were reported missing at about 7pm on Monday (June 17) after a visit to the theme park in Chertsey.

The trio, who all knew each other, with the two youngest being related, had been on a planned day out and had travelled to Surrey from Milton Keynes, police said.

Det Supt Trevor Struthers said: “We appreciate the concern this incident caused, especially given the children’s ages and the fact that they were missing overnight.

“Our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to locate the three of them and we are all relieved that they have been found safe.

“We have received a huge amount of information and information and support from both the public and the media and we would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal.”

The three children had last been spotted leaving Thorpe Park and heading in the direction of Staines town centre just before 3.20pm on Monday.

Topics:

missing persons,surrey police,Thorpe Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

French couple who took in missing Alex Batty say he was ‘part of their family’

alex batty

French couple who took in missing Alex Batty say he was ‘part of their family’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

By JOE

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

London

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

By Charlie Herbert

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

By JOE

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Load more stories