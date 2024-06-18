Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

An urgent appeal had been issued by police earlier on Monday

Three children who had gone missing following a day at Thorpe Park have been found safe in London, police have said.

Khandi, 14, Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, were reported missing at about 7pm on Monday (June 17) after a visit to the theme park in Chertsey.

The trio, who all knew each other, with the two youngest being related, had been on a planned day out and had travelled to Surrey from Milton Keynes, police said.

Det Supt Trevor Struthers said: “We appreciate the concern this incident caused, especially given the children’s ages and the fact that they were missing overnight.

“Our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to locate the three of them and we are all relieved that they have been found safe.

“We have received a huge amount of information and information and support from both the public and the media and we would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal.”

The three children had last been spotted leaving Thorpe Park and heading in the direction of Staines town centre just before 3.20pm on Monday.