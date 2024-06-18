Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

They were last seen on Monday afternoon in Staines town centre

An urgent search is under way for three children who were last seen after a day out at Thorpe Park yesterday.

Surrey Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of Khandi, 14, Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, who were reported missing just after 7pm on Monday (June 19).

The trio was last spotted leaving the theme park and heading in the direction of Staines town centre just before 3.20pm, police said.

Khandi is described as black, slim and 160cm tall. She was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a white top, white trainers and black framed glasses.

Amelia and Malik are both described as European, slim and 110cm tall. Amelia was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey long-sleeved top with “Believe” written on it, white trainers and several bracelets on each wrist.

Malik was wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a green long-sleeved top with stripes.

The two youngest children are related, police said.

If anyone has information or has seen the children, they’re urged to get in touch with Surrey Police, referencing PR/SYP-20240617-0648.