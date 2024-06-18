Search icon

News

18th Jun 2024

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

Charlie Herbert

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

They were last seen on Monday afternoon in Staines town centre

An urgent search is under way for three children who were last seen after a day out at Thorpe Park yesterday.

Surrey Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of Khandi, 14, Amelia, nine, and Malik, seven, who were reported missing just after 7pm on Monday (June 19).

The trio was last spotted leaving the theme park and heading in the direction of Staines town centre just before 3.20pm, police said.

Khandi is described as black, slim and 160cm tall. She was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a white top, white trainers and black framed glasses.

Amelia and Malik are both described as European, slim and 110cm tall. Amelia was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey long-sleeved top with “Believe” written on it, white trainers and several bracelets on each wrist.

Malik was wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a green long-sleeved top with stripes.

The two youngest children are related, police said.

If anyone has information or has seen the children, they’re urged to get in touch with Surrey Police, referencing PR/SYP-20240617-0648.

Topics:

missing persons,surrey police,Thorpe Park

RELATED ARTICLES

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

French couple who took in missing Alex Batty say he was ‘part of their family’

alex batty

French couple who took in missing Alex Batty say he was ‘part of their family’

By Charlie Herbert

Delivery driver who found British boy who went missing six years ago speaks out

alex batty

Delivery driver who found British boy who went missing six years ago speaks out

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

London

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

By Charlie Herbert

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

Kitefoiling

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

By Zoe Hodges

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories