Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

A 19-year-old Brit has gone missing in Tenerife after going to stay with people he met while on a night out.

Jay Slater, from Lancashire, had gone to the island for a music festival, but failed to return after calling his friends to tell them he had 1% battery left on his phone and that he did not know where he was.

Slater’s final location was shown as Rural de Tano Park, a rural area which is popular with walkers.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers, and is said to have been carrying a black bag.

His friend Lucy spoke to Manchester Evening News: “He’s gone on a night out, he’s gone to a friend’s house, someone he has met on holiday.

“One of the people he has met has hired a car out of here, so he’s driven them back to his apartment and Jay has gone there not realising how far away it is.

“He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there. But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.”

“He rang me at about 8 o’clock morning saying his phone was on 1 per cent, he said ‘I don’t know where I am, I need a drink and my phone is about to die’. I’ve never been so worried in my life.

“I was there all yesterday, a lovely lady messaged me on Facebook and said she had hired a car and would drive me up there. We were there all of yesterday, we were driving around looking around everywhere, looking in all the nooks and crannies.”

A spokesperson for FCDO said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”