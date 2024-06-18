Search icon

News

18th Jun 2024

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Nina McLaughlin

A 19-year-old Brit has gone missing in Tenerife after going to stay with people he met while on a night out.

Jay Slater, from Lancashire, had gone to the island for a music festival, but failed to return after calling his friends to tell them he had 1% battery left on his phone and that he did not know where he was.

Slater’s final location was shown as Rural de Tano Park, a rural area which is popular with walkers.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers, and is said to have been carrying a black bag.

His friend Lucy spoke to Manchester Evening News: “He’s gone on a night out, he’s gone to a friend’s house, someone he has met on holiday.

“One of the people he has met has hired a car out of here, so he’s driven them back to his apartment and Jay has gone there not realising how far away it is.

“He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there. But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.”

“He rang me at about 8 o’clock morning saying his phone was on 1 per cent, he said ‘I don’t know where I am, I need a drink and my phone is about to die’. I’ve never been so worried in my life.

“I was there all yesterday, a lovely lady messaged me on Facebook and said she had hired a car and would drive me up there. We were there all of yesterday, we were driving around looking around everywhere, looking in all the nooks and crannies.”

A spokesperson for FCDO said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

London

Sir Ian McKellen taken to hospital after falling off stage in London

By Charlie Herbert

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

Kitefoiling

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

By Zoe Hodges

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

By Callum Boyle

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

Cadbury

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

22/23 Premier League season

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories