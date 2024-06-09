Search icon

News

09th Jun 2024

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

Ryan Price

The local cameraman described the moment he spotted the TV doctor’s body on the beach.

A member of a camera crew who was filming the coast of Symi from the sea has described the moment he spotted the body of Michael Mosley.

Speaking to Sky News correspondent Sadiya Chowdhury, Antonios described how he and some friends decided to head out onto the water to assist in the search for the missing TV doctor.

While on the water, Antonios described how he spotted something close to a fence near to a popular beach resort on the island.

Unable to work out what it was, he took two photos with his long-distance camera lens.

Back on land, he says they took a picture of the photo on the camera screen using an iPhone – zooming in on the phone.

It was then that they realised they could “clearly” see a man lying down that fit the descriptions of Dr Mosley.

Antonios says rescue helicopters passed over the same point “20 times” yesterday and it was “bad luck” they did not find the body. 

He became emotional as he expressed his sadness for Dr Mosley’s family and said:”I’m sorry for the family, I’m sorry that I’m the one to find him. I wish we had better news.”

Earlier this morning, deputy mayor of Symi, Ilias Chaskas, confirmed that a body had been found in the search for the This Morning and The One Show star, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

It was initially reported that the body was found with an umbrella close to a network of caves known to locals as ‘The Abyss’.

Greek police, firefighters, tourists and local volunteers had been searching the island extensively all week, turning their attention to the rocky area north of the village of Pedi in the last couple of days.

The discovery of his body comes less than 24 hours after his wife, Dr Claire Bailey, thanked the local authorities and search party for their efforts, and added: “We will not lose hope.”

Related Links:

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

Topics:

BBC,Greece,Missing,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

BBC

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

By Ryan Price

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Challenge Cup final

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Load more stories