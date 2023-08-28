Man mistaken for IT expert during iconic interview says he will sue BBC

The video has been viewed millions of times

A man who became internet famous after mistakenly been interviewed on the BBC more than 17 years ago – now wants royalties for the clip.

Guy Coma turned up at the corporation in 2006 to interview for a job as a data cleanser.

Instead, he got dragged on to BBC News 24 after staff confused him with an IT journalist called Guy Kweney. He had been booked to speak about trademark rights in the music industry.

Goma just went with it, attempting to answer questions put to him by presenter Karen Bowerman, and commenting on people “downloading [music] through the internet”.

As of Monday afternoon, the video from 10 May 2016 has been viewed 5.322,807 times.

On the Accidental Celebrities podcast, Goma has since claimed he hasn’t received any royalties from the interview mix-up and plans to take the corporation to court.

Goma told the podcast he was “going to go” to court against the BBC because of the “money they made from [the interview]” and the fact he had not received “a single penny”.

He claimed he had contacted the corporation but it “didn’t answer” him.

Podcast hosts Josh Pieters and Archie Manners said his lack of compensation was “incredibly unfair” since his image and the clip had gone global.

Goma said: “They have been using it for nearly 20 years with no penny to me.

“When I see that they are paying people millions here and there, that clip made them richer.”

Elaborating on the interview which he openly admitted on air at the time as a “big surprise”, Goma revealed how before the ordeal he was offered makeup, which he was baffled by.

Goma said he told the BBC that it had the “wrong person” following the interview but that the corporation did not “say a single thing for a week”.

Goma added on the podcast that he was also considering writing a book, called Wrong Guy.