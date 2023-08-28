Search icon

News

28th Aug 2023

Man mistaken for IT expert during iconic interview says he will sue BBC

Steve Hopkins

The video has been viewed millions of times

A man who became internet famous after mistakenly been interviewed on the BBC more than 17 years ago – now wants royalties for the clip.

Guy Coma turned up at the corporation in 2006 to interview for a job as a data cleanser.

Instead, he got dragged on to BBC News 24 after staff confused him with an IT journalist called Guy Kweney. He had been booked to speak about trademark rights in the music industry.

Goma just went with it, attempting to answer questions put to him by presenter Karen Bowerman, and commenting on people “downloading [music] through the internet”.

As of Monday afternoon, the video from 10 May 2016 has been viewed 5.322,807 times.

On the Accidental Celebrities podcast, Goma has since claimed he hasn’t received any royalties from the interview mix-up and plans to take the corporation to court.

Goma told the podcast he was “going to go” to court against the BBC because of the “money they made from [the interview]” and the fact he had not received “a single penny”.

He claimed he had contacted the corporation but it “didn’t answer” him.

Podcast hosts Josh Pieters and Archie Manners said his lack of compensation was “incredibly unfair” since his image and the clip had gone global.

Goma said: “They have been using it for nearly 20 years with no penny to me.

“When I see that they are paying people millions here and there, that clip made them richer.”

Elaborating on the interview which he openly admitted on air at the time as a “big surprise”, Goma revealed how before the ordeal he was offered makeup, which he was baffled by.

Goma said he told the BBC that it had the “wrong person” following the interview but that the corporation did not “say a single thing for a week”.

Goma added on the podcast that he was also considering writing a book, called Wrong Guy.

Topics:

BBC,BBC News

RELATED ARTICLES

Top BBC presenter says sorry after report he shared sexually explicit image with staff

BBC

Top BBC presenter says sorry after report he shared sexually explicit image with staff

By Steve Hopkins

Line of Duty cast reunite as star Vicky McClure gets married

BBC

Line of Duty cast reunite as star Vicky McClure gets married

By Callum Boyle

Gary Lineker names his MOTD replacement after admitting his time is ‘nearly up’

BBC

Gary Lineker names his MOTD replacement after admitting his time is ‘nearly up’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content in just a few weeks

adult content

OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content in just a few weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Farm on lockdown after mad cow disease discovered

bse

Farm on lockdown after mad cow disease discovered

By JOE

James May ‘hospitalised after crashing into wall at 75mph filming new show’

Jeremy Clarkson

James May ‘hospitalised after crashing into wall at 75mph filming new show’

By Steve Hopkins

GoFundMe removes $1 Million Amber Heard fundraiser to help pay Depp

Amber Heard

GoFundMe removes $1 Million Amber Heard fundraiser to help pay Depp

By Kieran Galpin

Mysterious ‘V’ spotted on Russian war vehicle after experts struggle to decode ‘Z’ markings

code

Mysterious ‘V’ spotted on Russian war vehicle after experts struggle to decode ‘Z’ markings

By Danny Jones

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences over seven-year period

Parliament

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences over seven-year period

By Charlie Herbert

UK air traffic control system problem has been ‘identified and remedied’

Airports

UK air traffic control system problem has been ‘identified and remedied’

By Steve Hopkins

Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident

By Steve Hopkins

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

Flooding

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

By Steve Hopkins

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

airport

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

By Steve Hopkins

Homeowner slammed after refusing to allow a builder to use her bathroom

Home renovation

Homeowner slammed after refusing to allow a builder to use her bathroom

By JOE

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

Airline

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

This American blacksmith smashed one of the biggest 9/11 terror attack conspiracy theories (Video)

America

This American blacksmith smashed one of the biggest 9/11 terror attack conspiracy theories (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

John Lewis finally reveal when their famous Christmas advert will air

Christmas

John Lewis finally reveal when their famous Christmas advert will air

By Ben Kenyon

QUIZ: Only a Game of Thrones expert can get 100% in this test

Game of Thrones

QUIZ: Only a Game of Thrones expert can get 100% in this test

By Paul Moore

Harry Kane warned he would show a lack of ambition if he turned down Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane warned he would show a lack of ambition if he turned down Bayern Munich move

By Callum Boyle

Ten reasons why we can’t wait to play EA Sports UFC 2

Anderson Silva

Ten reasons why we can’t wait to play EA Sports UFC 2

By Darragh Murphy

Man demands ‘royalties’ from girlfriend’s OnlyFans earnings

Life

Man demands ‘royalties’ from girlfriend’s OnlyFans earnings

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories