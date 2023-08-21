Search icon

21st Aug 2023

Flight attendant warns passengers to never wear shorts when flying

Steve Hopkins

Maybe, leave the summer clothes until arrival

When flying, especially long-haul, people tend to dress for comfort.

Tracksuits, slides, that sort of thing. Nothing tight.

Shorts, especially when headed for a warm location, are often a hot choice.

But a flight attendant who posts videos on TikTok about his life in the skies – @tommycimato – has revealed what clothing you shouldn’t wear on flights – and it won’t be good news for everyone.

In a post about the five things you should never do on a plane, Tommy says travellers should ditch shorts.

He said: “Don’t or try not to wear shorts when you’re on an airplane. It’s the same thing as the window, you never know how clean it’s gonna be, so if you have pants, you’re gonna have less germs.”

Tommy says in the interests of cleanliness, its best to cover up your skin.

Other travelling tips from Tommy include: “Do not ever touch the flush button with your bare hands. It’s honestly just super unsanitary and pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or tissue that’s in the lavatory.

“Don’t forget to drink water. Stay hydrated. You wanna have about 16oz for every flight you go on, so keep that in mind.

“Do not fall asleep or lean your head on the window. You are not the only one that has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window.”

Tommy added that passengers shouldn’t “feel afraid to let a flight attendant know if you’re feeling sick.”

“So if you need food, water, or an air sickness bag, please feel free to let us know.”

So in short, don’t touch anything, with your hands, or any other part of your body.

At the other end of the spectrum, another flight attendant – @katkamalani – has shared tips on how to get the best treatment while travelling.

And it turns out you need to give a little, to get something back.

“If you do this one simple thing on an aircraft, I promise you, you will get the royal treatment from the flight attendants,” she explained.

“Being a flight attendant is exhausting. You’re always in different time zones, waking up crazy hours, and dealing with angry customers.

“So I promise you, the next time you fly, if you want special treatment from the flight attendants this is all you have to do.”

Kamalani explained that a little token of appreciation will get you a long way, advising people to buy staff a $5 (£3.60) Starbucks gift card or a sweet treat.

She continued: “$5 Starbucks gift cards – it means the world to us when a customer gives us this. “And if you don’t have gift cards, you can just pick up some candy bars, lip balm, anything and give them to your flight attendants.

“We will know where you’re sitting, and we will know what you look like and the whole crew will make sure you are taken care of.”

