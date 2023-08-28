Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

More than 6,000 flights were due in and out of UK today

Air traffic control is currently experiencing “a technical issue” and has restricted UK flight traffic while it is being fixed, with reports suggesting the problem could last days.

The National Air Traffic Controller Service (Nats) told the BBC the issue is affecting its ability to automatically process flight plans – the information air traffic controllers need to know about where an aircraft is flying from and at what time, along with where it’s going and the route it will take to get there.

“Until our engineers have resolved this, flight plans are being input manually which means we cannot process them at the same volume, hence we have applied traffic flow restrictions,” a spokesperson told the broadcaster.

“Our technical experts are looking at all possible solutions to rectify this as quickly as possible. Nats reiterates the top priority is ensuring every flight in the UK remains safe as it advises any passengers travelling to contact their airline.

While thousands of passengers are facing delays, it is not known exactly how many passengers and flights are impacted, more than 6,000 flights wee due in and out of the UK on Monday. Aviation data firm Cirium says 3,049 flights were due to depart UK airports in total today, and a further 3,054 flights are scheduled to arrive.

We are aware of reports that UK airspace is experiencing delays due to technical difficulties in the UK air traffic control system. Below is what we know so far from NATS.



"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain… pic.twitter.com/IJYAwIhJbL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 28, 2023

Michele Robson, who used to work in air traffic control, told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme that technical issues normally “only last a couple of hours” so Monday’s shutdown is “unusual.”

She added that this means, “nobody really knows at this point how long it’s going to take”.

Those waiting to depart at airports have been told to keep checking the flight information at the terminal, while people already on planes will be updated by crew.

Check back for updates.

Related links:

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

Woman calls for adult only flights after listening to child cry on flight

Distressed passenger films his 29-hour flight where baby is screaming throughout

Woman calls for adults only flights after listening to a child cry during her journey

Woman has ‘worst flight of her life’ after being given wrong food on 15-hour journey