Farage pledges to repeal ‘idiotic’ smoking ban if Reform wins next election

It's 'plainly idiotic' according to the smoker

Reform leader Nigel Farage has pledged to scrap the generational smoking ban in Britain, should his party win in the next general election.



The proposed ban would see people born in 2009 or later banned from ever buying tobacco products in the UK.

But according to the Reform UK leader, his government would scrap all that.

The move, which is currently progressing through Parliament as part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, is soon expected to be added to the statute books.

Farage, a smoker himself, said the laws were “pious grandstanding that is masquerading as legislation”, writing in an opinion piece for The Telegraph.

“I can promise that the generational smoking ban will not last long if Reform gets the chance to start rebuilding our mismanaged country”, Farage wrote.

“There are other far more effective and civilised ways to ensure that young people do not take up vaping and smoking, and so protect their health for decades to come.”

“As for those like me, known to enjoy a pint and a cigarette, we have been told the risks and we are prepared to take our chances”, he added.

The ban was supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former PM Rishi Sunak, while the plans to ban smoking were confirmed even in a speech by the King.



But it was labelled as “plainly idiotic” by the Reform leader.

“How is the ban meant to work? Ten years from now, a 27-year-old will not be legally able to buy cigarettes, but a 28-year-old will be able to”, Farage wrote.