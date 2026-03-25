Two men arrested in relation to north London attack on Jewish ambulances

The incident was caught on CCTV

Two men have been arrested in relation to an attack earlier this week in north London on Jewish community run ambulances.

Around 1.45am on Monday, Metropolitan Police officers were called to Highfield Road, Golders Green after receiving reports of a fire.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said no injuries had been reported and the incident was declared under control at 3.06am.

The attack in north London set fire to four Hatzola ambulances belonging to the Jewish community which is being treated as an "antisemitic hate crime".

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "We are investigating an antisemitic arson attack on Jewish ambulances in Golders Green.

"We know this will cause significant concern in the local community and are stepping up patrols and engaging with faith leaders."

Now, two men have been arrested in relation to the attack, as confirmed by the Met Police in a press release.

It read: "The men – [A] aged 47 and [B] aged 45 – were arrested this morning, Wednesday 25 March, at addresses in north west London and central London areas respectively.

"They were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and both men have been taken to a London police station where they currently remain in police custody.

"Officers are carrying out searches at the two addresses.

"The arrests are linked to the ongoing investigation into an arson attack at approximately 01:35hrs on Monday 23 March.

"Four ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area of north London, were set on fire during the incident."

The Iranian sleeper cell and terror group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-islamia claimed the attack, however, it has not yet been confirmed if they did indeed undertake the attack.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack shortly after the attack on Monday in a statement posted to social media.