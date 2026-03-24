The clip has gone viral

A group of dogs who went missing in China after being stolen have gone viral after they walked 10 miles back home.

The clip shows a corgi leading a group of seven dogs along the side of a highway in Changchun, the capital of China’s north-east Jilin province.

Among the pack are a golden retriever, labrador, German shepherd and Pekinese, with the corgi who lead the group being identified as Dapang, which means 'big fatty'.

A volunteer for a local dog rescue called Tong Tong said that they knocked on doors locally after the dogs went missing, with temperatures dropping to sub-zero leading to concerns for their welfare.

“On the morning of 18 March, I woke up to find it was snowing in Changchun. I was especially worried about the seven dogs, afraid that they hadn’t eaten or drunk anything. So I borrowed a drone and set off to search for them,” she said in a video posted online.

It was reported on 19 March that the pack had found their way home.

Three of the animals reportedly belong to a woman in a village near Changchun, and that she had been looking for them for four days before one of them wandered back into her home.

Then, she discovered her other pets had been taken in by another person in the village.

It is unclear why the dogs went missing, but there have been reports that they could have been stolen for dog meat, which is a delicacy in China.