MAFS star Mel Schilling dies aged 54

Heartbreaking news.

MAFS star Mel Schilling has died aged 54.

Her death was confirmed by her husband, Gareth, who wrote: "Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life."

"It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both.

"This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate."

The statement continued: "On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world.

"I also want to thank our wonderful MAFS family — John, Alessandra, Charlene, Roxy, and Sophie — for your kindness and compassion.

"To Lee, Louie, Susy, and Ian at Channel 4 / CPL, who went above and beyond for us, we will never forget it. To Sarah at InterTalent, not just an agent, but a true confidante.

"And to the wonderful Elizabeth Day — Mel’s podcasting partner and dear friend — thank you for your friendship and empathy.

"Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.