BBC star enters hospice care in last stage of cancer battle

He shared the heartbreaking update to his fans

Finnian Garbutt, star of Hope Street, has issued a heartbreaking update to fans as he enters the final stages of his cancer battle.

The 28-year-old BBC actor was diagnosed with Stage 3 skin cancer in 2021.

Earlier this month, the actor who plays PC Ryan Power in the show, said that he is now entering “the last stages of life” following his diagnosis which became terminal in 2024.

After he discovered a growth near his ear four years ago, which he originally believed was an ingrown hair, the actor grew concerned when his barber informed him the lump had enlarged.

Garbutt underwent the removal of 75 lymph nodes from his face and neck during an exhausting 12-hour operation but devastatingly, his cancer has metastasised throughout his body.

In his latest update, Garbutt shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram page from the hospice he was staying in.

He wrote: "A day in bed supplied by @nihospice. Thank you that have supported me and my family. (sic) I will no longer be sharing my GoFundMe page, but it is still active in bio.

"Love you all folks."

This comes just three weeks after the actor updated fans that he was in the final stages of life.

He shared the devastating updates on his Instagram.

“Hey all. Over the last month or so I've been having quite a bit of pain in my back and hip. My cancer team admitted me the other day for observations and to do a few scans. Unfortunately the scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body and I am now entering the last stages of life”, he said in the update.

“I'm putting this out there as it is really difficult to tell people individually and I hope now that it's in the open I can enjoy the time with my amazing family and friends. Since being diagnosed four years ago I have achieved so many of my life goals – 30 episodes on a TV show, being the lead in a movie that should be out soon, buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile”, he added.

“Thank you to all that have reached out over the years and supported me and my family. If anyone wants to meet up for a pint, coffee or general bit of craic please reach out and we can try to make it work. Love as always, Finnian”, he concluded.