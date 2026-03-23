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Billionaire OnlyFans owner dies aged 43

Published 13:02 23 Mar 2026 GMT

Updated 13:07 23 Mar 2026 GMT

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Billionaire OnlyFans owner dies aged 43

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BREAKING

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died aged 43.

In a statement released by the company, it was revealed that he died following a long battle with cancer.

"We are deeply saddened ​to announce the death of Leo ​Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer," the statement read.

"His family have requested privacy at ​this difficult time."

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The Ukrainian-American businessman acquired Fenix International, which owns and operates OnlyFans, in 2018.

Radvinsky was regularly paid one of the largest dividends from a UK private company, where the platform is based.

He also runs Leo, which is a venture capital fund founded in 2009 that focuses on investment in technology companies.

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