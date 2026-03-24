Major UK bank to close 28 branches in May and June

Big news.

A major UK bank is set to close 28 branches in the coming months.

Lloyds Banking Group is closing their Halifax branches across May and June.

As many as 46 branches are said to close before the end of 2027, reports the Mirror.

A spokesperson for Lloyds said: "Customers want the freedom to bank in the way that works for them and we offer more choice and ways to manage money than ever before."

Here's the full list of Halifax banks closing on May and June.

London (North), Liverpool Road — May 27

London (West), King Street — May 28

Skelmersdale, The Concourse Southway — May 27

Ashington, Station Road — June 3

Ashton-under-Lyne, The Arcades — June 1

Billingham, Town Square — June 4

Bognor Regis, London Road — June 15

Bridgend, Caroline Street — June 11

Cardiff, Albany Road — June 11

Chichester, East Street — June 1

Chorley, Market Street — June 24

Croydon, North End — June 25

Cwmbran, The Mall — June 2

Ellesmere Port, Marina Walk — June 8

Goole, Boothferry Road — June 17

Greenford, The Broadway — June 16

Halesowen, High Street — June 17

Horsham, Carfax — June 2

Leeds, Bramley District Centre — June 15

Liverpool, Hunts Cross Shopping Centre — June 8

London (North), Chaseside — June 2

London (South East), Surrey Quays Shopping Centre — June 2

Manchester, Wilmslow Road — June 10

Nottingham, Central Avenue — June 16

Nottingham, High Road — June 4

Shipley, Market Square — June 9

Sutton Coldfield, Parade — June 3

Thornaby-on-Tees, St Peter’s House — June 17

Santander are also undergoing major closures.