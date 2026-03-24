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Major UK bank to close 28 branches in May and June

Published 16:57 24 Mar 2026 GMT

Updated 16:58 24 Mar 2026 GMT

Joseph Loftus
Major UK bank to close 28 branches in May and June

Homenews

Big news.

A major UK bank is set to close 28 branches in the coming months.

Lloyds Banking Group is closing their Halifax branches across May and June.

As many as 46 branches are said to close before the end of 2027, reports the Mirror.

A spokesperson for Lloyds said: "Customers want the freedom to bank in the way that works for them and we offer more choice and ways to manage money than ever before."

Major UK bank to close 28 branches in May and JuneLogo Camera in article

Here's the full list of Halifax banks closing on May and June.

  • London (North), Liverpool Road — May 27
  • London (West), King Street — May 28
  • Skelmersdale, The Concourse Southway — May 27
  • Ashington, Station Road — June 3
  • Ashton-under-Lyne, The Arcades — June 1
  • Billingham, Town Square — June 4
  • Bognor Regis, London Road — June 15
  • Bridgend, Caroline Street — June 11
  • Cardiff, Albany Road — June 11
  • Chichester, East Street — June 1
  • Chorley, Market Street — June 24
  • Croydon, North End — June 25
  • Cwmbran, The Mall — June 2
  • Ellesmere Port, Marina Walk — June 8
  • Goole, Boothferry Road — June 17
  • Greenford, The Broadway — June 16
  • Halesowen, High Street — June 17
  • Horsham, Carfax — June 2
  • Leeds, Bramley District Centre — June 15
  • Liverpool, Hunts Cross Shopping Centre — June 8
  • London (North), Chaseside — June 2
  • London (South East), Surrey Quays Shopping Centre — June 2
  • Manchester, Wilmslow Road — June 10
  • Nottingham, Central Avenue — June 16
  • Nottingham, High Road — June 4
  • Shipley, Market Square — June 9
  • Sutton Coldfield, Parade — June 3
  • Thornaby-on-Tees, St Peter’s House — June 17

Santander are also undergoing major closures.

Critics have argued that these closures will impact the most vulnerable who have no access to internet banking or may not be able to travel to further away banks.