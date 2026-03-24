Major UK bank to close 28 branches in May and June

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Published 16:57 24 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 16:58 24 Mar 2026 GMT
A major UK bank is set to close 28 branches in the coming months.
Lloyds Banking Group is closing their Halifax branches across May and June.
As many as 46 branches are said to close before the end of 2027, reports the Mirror.
A spokesperson for Lloyds said: "Customers want the freedom to bank in the way that works for them and we offer more choice and ways to manage money than ever before."
Here's the full list of Halifax banks closing on May and June.
Santander are also undergoing major closures.
Critics have argued that these closures will impact the most vulnerable who have no access to internet banking or may not be able to travel to further away banks.
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