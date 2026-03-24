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Published 17:20 24 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 17:28 24 Mar 2026 GMT
Niall Horan has announced details of a huge UK and European arena tour for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.
The singer-songwriter will embark on the Dinner Party Live On Tour later this year in support of his upcoming album.
The tour will begin on 22 September in Birmingham, and head to the likes of Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, and London.
He'll then head to the likes of Hamburg, Berlin, Copenhagen, Cologne, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Milan, Krakow, and Paris.
The tour will then finish up with three dates scheduled in Ireland, including two nights at Dublin's 3Arena and a night at Belfast's SSE Arena.
It'll be in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party which is due for release on 5 June.
The LP marks his first in three years, and features the recently released title track.
Ahead of Niall Horan tickets going on sale for his upcoming UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Thursday, 2 April via:
Fans who pre-order his upcoming album from the official store here before 8am BST on Monday, 30 March will receive access to a presale.
You will receive your presale code and link from 4pm BST on Monday, 30 March. If you've already pre-ordered the album, then you'll automatically receive a code.
The presale will then take place from 10am BST on Tuesday, 31 March.
22 September - Utilita Arena, Birmingham - tickets
23 September - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - tickets
25 September - Co-op Live, Manchester - tickets
28 September - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - tickets
29 September - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - tickets
2 October - The O2, London - tickets
7 October - Barclays Arena, Hamburg - tickets
8 October - Uber Arena, Berlin - tickets
10 October - Royal Arena, Copenhagen - tickets
13 October - LANXESS Arena, Cologne - tickets
15 October - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam - tickets
16 October - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam - tickets
25 October - Palau Sant Jordi (Sant Jordi Club), Barcelona - tickets
28 October - Unipol Forum, Milan - tickets
29 October - Unipol Arena, Bologna - tickets
31 October - Olympiahalle, Munich - tickets
3 November - Tauron Arena, Krakow - tickets
5 November - AFAS Dome, Antwerp - tickets
6 November - Accor Arena, Paris - tickets
9 November - 3Arena, Dublin - tickets
10 November - 3Arena, Dublin - tickets
15 November - SSE Arena, Belfast - tickets
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