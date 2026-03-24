Niall Horan announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Tickets go on sale soon

Niall Horan has announced details of a huge UK and European arena tour for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will embark on the Dinner Party Live On Tour later this year in support of his upcoming album.

The tour will begin on 22 September in Birmingham, and head to the likes of Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, and London.

He'll then head to the likes of Hamburg, Berlin, Copenhagen, Cologne, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Milan, Krakow, and Paris.

The tour will then finish up with three dates scheduled in Ireland, including two nights at Dublin's 3Arena and a night at Belfast's SSE Arena.

It'll be in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party which is due for release on 5 June.

The LP marks his first in three years, and features the recently released title track.

Ahead of Niall Horan tickets going on sale for his upcoming UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Niall Horan tour tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Thursday, 2 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Fans who pre-order his upcoming album from the official store here before 8am BST on Monday, 30 March will receive access to a presale.

You will receive your presale code and link from 4pm BST on Monday, 30 March. If you've already pre-ordered the album, then you'll automatically receive a code.

The presale will then take place from 10am BST on Tuesday, 31 March.

What are Niall Horan's tour dates?

22 September - Utilita Arena, Birmingham - tickets

23 September - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - tickets

25 September - Co-op Live, Manchester - tickets

28 September - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - tickets

29 September - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - tickets

2 October - The O2, London - tickets

7 October - Barclays Arena, Hamburg - tickets

8 October - Uber Arena, Berlin - tickets

10 October - Royal Arena, Copenhagen - tickets

13 October - LANXESS Arena, Cologne - tickets

15 October - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam - tickets

16 October - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam - tickets

25 October - Palau Sant Jordi (Sant Jordi Club), Barcelona - tickets

28 October - Unipol Forum, Milan - tickets

29 October - Unipol Arena, Bologna - tickets

31 October - Olympiahalle, Munich - tickets

3 November - Tauron Arena, Krakow - tickets

5 November - AFAS Dome, Antwerp - tickets

6 November - Accor Arena, Paris - tickets

9 November - 3Arena, Dublin - tickets

10 November - 3Arena, Dublin - tickets