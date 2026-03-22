UK airline falls into administration with all flights cancelled

Most of its staff made redundant

All flights of a UK airline have been cancelled as it has fallen into administration, it has been confirmed.

The airline, Eastern Airways, which has been in business since 1997, first suspended operations last October before entering administration a month later.

It operated regional services from airports across the UK, and it was based at Humberside Airport, in North Lincolnshire.



“As a result of the insolvency proceedings, Eastern Airways is no longer able to fly or accept bookings”, it says on its official website.

“Consequently, all flights operated by Eastern Airways are cancelled with immediate effect. Eastern Airways will not be able to reschedule these flights. Passengers due to fly with Eastern Airways today and in the future are advised not to travel to their airport, unless they have booked alternative arrangements.”



“Consequently, all flights operated by Eastern Airways are cancelled with immediate effect. Eastern Airways will not be able to reschedule these flights. Passengers due to fly with Eastern Airways today and in the future are advised not to travel to their airport, unless they have booked alternative arrangements.”

The Mirror reports that the majority of its 330 staff were made redundant, after Eastern Airways was left with “high fixed overheads and a staff base that has ultimately proved too high to be sustainable”.

According to Travel Weekly, Jamie Miller from RSM UK Restructuring Advisory, who was appointed joint administrator, said that “it is extremely sad that such a long established and historically successful independent airline, one of the few remaining in the UK, has had to enter administration.”

“The unexpected and sudden termination of Eastern’s KLM contract, along with other economic factors, unfortunately left the directors with no choice but to appoint administrators.”

“At its peak, Eastern was an award-winning airline providing 200 flights per day”, he added.