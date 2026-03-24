Transgender girls given until September to leave Guides

The association says it stands with the LGBTQ+ community despite the ban.

Transgender girls have been given until September to leave the Guides following a Supreme Court ruling.

The ruling from the court said that women are defined by biological sex.

This has the knock-on consequence of enforcing transgender girls to be kicked out of Girlguiding.

Despite enforcing the ban, Girlguiding, officially The Guide Association, says it stands with the LGBTQ+ community.

It added: "We must operate lawfully and follow our governing charity documents, which affect how our membership eligibility is defined.

"Although living by our values cannot change our legal responsibilities, it does shape how we treat everyone, how we speak about people, the culture we create, and the future we’re working towards."

Girlguiding says the ban will apply to all current trans girls and young women as well as preventing them from volunteering in women-only roles.